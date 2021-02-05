Half a dozen letters search for personnel, vehicles, security accessories





ISLAMABAD: The Federal Department of Justice and Justice issued half a dozen officers requisition letters and security coverage for the Broadsheet Commission of Inquiry (CoI) led by Justice (R) Sheikh Azmat Saeed .

The constant protests by opposition parties against the appointment of the former judge have not changed his mind as the necessary paraphernalia is put in place to make the CoI operational. The retired Supreme Court judge calmly endured all public criticism of his appointment and preferred not to respond. He has not said a word on the matter since being picked by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who took a shower

praised him recently and said he won’t replace him no matter what.

Copies of letters available with The News reveal the names of officials who are to be contacted at the CoI. All staff members were invited to work with the commission until new orders.

A letter asked the Federal Investigations Agency (FIA) to make the services of two investigators, financial experts, available to the CoI to work on Broadsheet and other attached international affairs. Another letter named an Aftab Hussain, Assistant Private Secretary (APS), who currently works at the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, who was required by the CoI. He indicated that the commission wishes to acquire his services.

The third letter indicated that the commission required the services of a 20 rank officer from the Secretariat Group, Tariq Mehmood. He is currently assigned to Benazir’s income support program. Another letter to the secretary of the Attorney General of Pakistan indicated that the services of a lawyer, preferably the additional attorney general Sohail Mehmood or Sajid Ilyas Bhatti, would be provided to the CoI. The Attorney General has been asked to appoint either of these two officers. The fifth letter lists other staff to be provided to the commission. They included three drivers, an APS, a shorthand typist, two clerks, a telephone operator, two office boys and a photostat machine operator.

Another letter to the Home Secretary cited the security requirements for Judge (R) Azmat Saeed. They included two police vehicles and one jamming vehicle and two armed men in accordance with the law. An escort should have four armed police officers. All this is necessary to avoid any unfortunate situation, the communication indicates.

According to the official notification, the CoI has had six weeks to complete its mission, but under the relevant law, it can be extended by the Prime Minister if it is not able to complete its work within the time limit. The law stipulates that the federal government may, at the request of the President of the CoI, for reasons to be registered, extend the specified time limit.

Under the Pakistan Commission of Inquiry Act 2017, the federal government is required to make public the interim and final reports of these forums. However, parts of the report may not be published. The law states that the CoI may, in the public interest, recommend to the federal government that all or part of the report not be made public. Such a commission is established to conduct an inquiry into a specific matter of public importance, including a matter of general interest or a matter of direct or vital public interest.

The CoI report is not binding on the government or anyone else. No one can be prosecuted based on the findings of the reports. A new investigation by a competent agency will be necessary on any matter mentioned in its findings if referred by the government.

