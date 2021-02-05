Brexit: Boris Johnson may appear invulnerable to domestic criticism but storm clouds are gathering on the world stage Joyce McMillan

NewsOpinionColumnists

If there is one thing we should have learned from Donald Trump’s strange presidency, it is that under 21st century conditions it is possible for some right-wing politicians to pull off a spectacular maneuver, compared to the public opinion, which leaves them almost invulnerable to the kind of criticism that can harm or end ordinary political careers.

Friday February 5, 2021, 7:00 a.m.

“/> Boris Johnson is trying to pull off his biggest Teflon maneuver of all, trying to hold the EU responsible for the consequences of his harsh Brexit in Northern Ireland, says Joyce McMillan (Photo: Stefan Rousseau / WPA pool / Getty Images )

The trick is to set low expectations for your conduct, both in terms of ethics and political competence, and to do it boldly, with a certain charm.

Then, in true showbiz style, the trick is to live up to those expectations in a spectacular way that keeps you in the loop. You lie, you cheat, you break social norms and you break treaties, you lead a private life riddled with complacency and betrayal; but still with the wrong suggestion, but in the reactionary spirit of the days when you just say and do what any normal man would, with half a chance.

Your political colleagues find your popular appeal attractive; your opponents don’t know how to oppose you, because the more they emphasize the consequences of your actions, the more they strengthen your reputation as a bad boy who gets off.

And so, you are part of a new breed of Teflon politicians, whose supporters expect little of them beyond entertainment, and whose opponents cannot put a glove on them. The United States, to his credit, has now gotten rid of their Teflon Donald, at least for a while.

In Britain, however, we live in what seems to be an endless era of Teflon Boris, the Prime Minister whose polls remain stubbornly four or five points ahead of workers, despite displays of incompetence, inconsistency. and bad governance, at the height of a deadly pandemic, which would almost certainly have destroyed the careers of any politician judged by normal standards.

With over 100,000 citizens dead, the UK now has the second highest Covid death rate per million of any country in the world, causing untold long-term damage to our economy and society; and all of this is taking place against the backdrop of a shameful exit from the EU for which Boris Johnson himself bears heavy personal responsibility, and in which the UK government, four and a half years after the leave vote, has finally reached one on Christmas Eve, and published advice on the deal to UK businesses less than 48 hours before its implementation.

And now, as far as Northern Ireland is concerned, we’re about to see Johnson trying to pull off his biggest Teflon maneuver of them all, trying to hold the EU responsible for the dangerous and potentially toxic consequences of his hardship. Brexit in Northern Ireland.

Having twice signed agreements involving customs controls in the Irish Sea, Boris Johnson now finds to the surprise of no one but himself that the agreement he signed has upset Unionist opinion, leading death threats against personnel carrying out checks at the port of Larne. .

Arlene Foster and the DUP are now campaigning for the Northern Ireland protocol to the UK-EU trade deal to be scrapped, as they would rather see a hard border across Ireland anyway and the Good Friday accord recorded in history.

The UK government, meanwhile, is still in denial, claiming that Britain can leave the EU, its single market and customs union, without creating new borders anywhere except where it suits them; and you can bet that as far as the governments of many friends of the British media are concerned, this particular Teflon maneuver will work perfectly, with the EU and the Irish government seen as the bad guys, willing to risk the peace in Northern Ireland, rather than let Britain have their Brexit cake and eat it too. Cue soaring popularity rates to fight Boris, as he takes on Johnny Foreigner; and a useful level of collective amnesia as to its key role in creating the crisis in the first place.

Whether Boris Johnsons Teflon’s maneuvers will work so effectively on the world stage, however, is more debatable. There are complex cultural reasons why Johnson tends to be treated so leniently by much of British, or more accurately English, opinion; but it usually fails to impress beyond these coasts.

The Irish government and the EU have already said that the Northern Ireland Protocol is not for renegotiation and that they are looking for practical measures to improve its functioning; nor, as they continue to negotiate the details of future trade relations between the EU and the UK, are they not running out of technical points on which they could put further pressure on the UK government, without courting the kind of popular reaction that they inadvertently elicited last. weekend.

And meanwhile, Boris Johnson has lost his main international ally in the Brexit project, Donald Trump; now replaced by an American president who is not only friendly to the EU, but also proudly Irish in origin, and capable of shortening those who, for short-term political gain, have endangered Ireland’s fragile peace of the North without giving the place a second thought.

In other words, Boris Johnson could continue to climb high in national opinion polls. Yet for the UK, storm clouds of international isolation and economic hardship are rapidly gathering, alongside the threat of ever more bitter dissension between the four nations of the Union; and if all political careers end in failure, the fall of Teflon Boris, when it finally arrives, risks leaving much more in ruins than his own ambition and his childhood dream of becoming king of the world “.

