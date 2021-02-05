Voting firm sues Fox and Trump lawyers for $ 2.7 billion over false allegations of electoral fraud | U.S. Elections 2020





A voting technology company is suing Fox News, three of its main hosts and two former Donald Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell for $ 2.7 billion.

The lawsuit accuses the defendants of conspiring to spread false claims that the company helped steal the US presidential election, which was actually fairly won by Joe Biden.

The 285-page lawsuit filed in New York state court Thursday by Florida-based Smartmatic USA is one of the largest defamation lawsuits ever.

On January 25, rival election technology company Dominion Voting Systems, which was also trapped in Trump’s baseless efforts to overturn the election, sued Guiliani and Powell for $ 1.3 billion.

Unlike Dominion, whose technology has been used in 24 states, Smartmatics’ participation in the 2020 election was limited to Los Angeles County, which votes heavily Democratic.

Despite Smartmatics’ limited role, Fox has released at least 13 reports falsely indicating or suggesting that the company stole the 2020 vote in cahoots with the Venezuelan socialist government, according to the complaint.

This alleged campaign of disinformation continued even after then-Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department could find no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

For example, a Dec. 10 segment from Lou Dobbs accused Smartmatic and its CEO Antonio Mugica of working to reverse the votes via a backdoor non-existent in its voting software to carry out a massive cyber-Pearl Harbor, according to the report. complaint.

The accused’s story was a lie, according to the complaint. But it was a story that sold.

The complaint alleges that Fox Dobbs hosts Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro also directly profited from their involvement in the plot.

The lawsuit alleges Fox followed the well-orchestrated dance due to pressure from newcomers such as Newsmax and One America News, who were robbing conservative and pro-Trump viewers.

Fox, Giuliani and Powell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

For Smartmatic, the effects of negative publicity have been swift and devastating, according to the complaint.

Death threats, including against a 14-year-old son, have been pouring in as internet searches for the company have increased, says Smartmatic.

With several customer contracts at risk, the company estimates it will lose up to $ 690 million in profits over the next five years.

He also expects to have to increase his spending by $ 4.7 million to ward off what he called a skyrocketing increase in cyber attacks.

For us, it’s an existential crisis, Mugica said in an interview. He said the false claims against Smartmatic had already led a foreign bank to close its accounts and deterred Taiwan, a potential customer, from adopting electronic voting technology.

Like many conspiracy theories, the alleged campaign against Smartmatic was built on a grain of truth.

Mugica is Venezuelan and the initial success of Smartmatics is in part attributable to the important contracts of the government of Hugo Chavez, an early adopters of electronic voting.

No evidence has emerged that the company rigged votes in favor of Chavez, and for a time the Carter Center and other observers have touted Venezuela as a model for electronic voting.

During this time, the company has grown globally. Smartmatic is represented by J Erik Connolly, who previously won what is believed to be the biggest defamation settlement in U.S. media, at least $ 177 million, for a report on ABC News describing the beef product of a business like pink slime.

Very rarely do you see news agencies hitting the same targets day after day, Connolly said in an interview.

We couldn’t have rigged this election because we just weren’t in the contested states to do the rigging.

