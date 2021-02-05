Turkish minister says US behind failed 2016 coup: newspaper | NATO News





The US State Department calls the accusation of Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu as unfounded and irresponsible.

The Turkish Home Secretary accused the United States of being behind a failed 2016 coup that Ankara blamed on a US-based Muslim preacher and businessman, Turkish daily Hurriyet reported, at a time when Turkey seeks to improve relations with its NATO ally. In a quick response to Thursday’s comments, the US State Department said the charge was totally false. More than 250 people were killed in the attempt to topple President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his government on July 15, 2016, when rogue soldiers requisitioned fighter jets, helicopters and tanks to seize the institutions of the State. Ankara has long blamed preacher Fethullah Gulen, a former ally of Erdogan who lives in Pennsylvania, and launched a widespread crackdown on his network, which Ankara calls the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO). Gulen denies any involvement. Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu told Hurriyet that the United States handled the coup attempt while the Gulens Network led it, adding that Europe was enthusiastic about it, reaffirming a point of view he had expressed since the failed coup. It is blatantly clear that the United States is late on July 15. It was FETO who executed it on their orders, he said. The US State Department said in a statement: The US was not involved in the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey and quickly condemned it. Recent claims to the contrary made by senior Turkish officials are completely false. He said that unsubstantiated and irresponsible allegations of US responsibility for events in Turkey are incompatible with Turkey’s status as a NATO ally and a strategic partner of the United States. Washington has repeatedly rejected Turkey’s extradition requests for Gulens, citing the lack of credible evidence from Ankara. Washington has repeatedly rejected Turkish extradition requests for Gulen, whom Ankara blames for failed 2016 coup [File: Reuters] Ankara wants to fix ties Ankara is seeking to re-establish strained ties with Washington, which last year imposed sanctions on Turkey for its purchase of Russian air defense systems, as well as on the European Union. The EU has threatened to take action against Ankara over a dispute with Greece in the eastern Mediterranean. Turkey has said in recent weeks that it has achieved a positive agenda with the EU and that it wants to improve relations with the United States under the leadership of President Joe Biden. He is expected to be tougher on Ankara on its human rights record, which has worried Turkey’s Western allies. Since the failed coup, Turkey has arrested hundreds of thousands of people for suspected ties to Gülen and has suspended or sacked more than 150,000 officials. Hundreds of media have been shut down and dozens of opposition MPs jailed. The government’s response to month-long protests at one of the country’s top universities also alarmed Washington and the United Nations, both condemning the homophobic rhetoric by officials. Soylu called some protesters LGBT deviants and Erdogan said on Wednesday that there was no LGBT, which stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender.







