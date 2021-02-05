Trump quits SAG-AFTRA after union acts against incitement to riots on Capitol Hill





Donald Trump in Home Alone 2

Source: YouTube

Donald Trump is leaving SAG!

He still can’t tweet, but the former president was quick to send a resignation letter to a union representing actors, broadcasters and performing artists, after the group threatened to fire him.

Trump wrote the sneaky note on Thursday to say he was leaving SAG-AFTRA after the union moved to possibly revoke his membership for his incitement to the deadly Jan.6 riot on the U.S. Capitol.

“We do not care!” Trump wrote to SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, who published the missive shortly after receiving it.

“Although I am not familiar with your work, I take great pride in my work on films such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and TV shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in TV history, The Apprentice to name a few. ! “Trump wrote.

Trump, who until Jan.20 was the President of the United States, went on to boast that “I have also helped the cable TV industry a lot (said to be a dying platform with little time before I got into politics), and created thousands of jobs in networks such as MSDNC and Fake News CNN, among others. “

Trump’s letter intentionally misspelled left-wing MSNBC to link it to the Democratic National Committee.

President Donald Trump is seen on a screen speaking to supporters during a rally to challenge the certification of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, January 6, 2021.

Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

Carteris, a former “Beverly Hills 90210” star, last month filed charges against Trump with the union’s national board, which found probable cause he had violated the organization’s constitution.

Carteris accused Trump of starting the Capitol Riot and supporting a disinformation campaign that has both discredited and threatened the safety of journalists, “many of whom are members of SAG-AFTRA,” the group noted in a report. communicated.

Trump has faced possible penalties ranging from reprimand to expulsion if found guilty by the union’s discipline committee.

That’s a small punishment compared to Trump’s potential lifetime ban from his federal office, including the presidency, on his upcoming Senate impeachment trial.

As in the union’s accusations, Trump is accused in the Senate case of inciting a riot, in which thousands of his supporters stormed the halls of Congress in a violent, but unsuccessful, effort to overthrow the election of President Joe Biden. Five people died in the riot, including a Capitol policeman beaten to death by the mob.

In his stormy letter to Carteris, Trump called the union’s action against him “your blatant attempt to gain media attention to distract from your dismal record as a union.”

“Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me, other than collecting dues and promoting dangerous non-American policies and ideas, as evidenced by your massive unemployment rates and the lawsuits of famous actors, who even recorded a video asking, “Why isn’t it? Is the union fighting for me? Trump wrote.

“These are political failures, however. Your disciplinary failures are even more glaring,” he added.

“I no longer wish to be associated with your union. As such, this letter is intended to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA. You have done nothing for me.”

After receiving his letter, SAG-AFTRA responded in two words to Trump.

“Thank you,” the group wrote.

Trump’s letter is one of his longest statements in weeks.

Twitter, which Trump had obsessively used to communicate with his supporters, define US policy and hurl insults at people and companies who had drawn his anger, banned it permanently last month “because of the risk of incitement to further violence, ”the company said.

Trump had been a member of the Actors’ Union since 1989 and had appeared as himself in numerous films, his resignation did not prevent him from appearing in future film or television projects.

Several people in show business have said Trump will demand cameos in films showcasing his properties.

Director Adam McKay said in 2018 that he filmed a Trump cameo for his 2010 comedy “The Other Guys” because it starred Trump Tower.

McKay said he cut Trump’s scene because it was “too much cheese.”

Actors Matt Damon and Chris O’Donnell have previously shared anecdotes about a similar Trump counterpart.

Last month “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” star Macaulay Culkin tweeted “Bravo” when a fan of the film posted an edited version of Culkin’s scene at the Plaza Hotel in which his character, Kevin, ask Trump for directions to the lobby.

The version posted on Twitter had changed Trump’s image.

