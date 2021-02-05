Lockdown in UK – Boris Johnson to drop rules requiring pubs to serve ‘big meal’ with drinks when they reopen

Rules requiring pubs to serve a “substantial meal” with alcohol should be dropped when the lockdown is relaxed, it emerged today.

Boris Johnson wants to ditch the complicated paperwork, which has proven to be virtually unworkable and has left punters and owners alike confused.

The news comes with the PM due to establish a roadmap for lifting restrictions, which is expected to start with schools reopening on March 8.

The limits to socializing and playing outdoor sports will be as follows and could be eased a few weeks later, according to the Times.

Last year, pub rules wreaked havoc as ministers struggled to make it clear what constituted a substantial meal.

Michael Gove memorably said that a scotch egg would suffice, while some watering holes have managed to serve tiny bowls of crisps with a pint.

The Prime Minister will set a date when pubs and restaurants can reopen when he announces the plan to end the lockdown in a speech on February 22.

Under the master plan, activities that can take place outdoors will be prioritized, as this is where the virus is less easily spread.

Thus, outdoor markets should return before Main Street shops, and alfresco eating and drinking will be permitted before eating indoors.

The rules will be enforced nationwide after ministers decide not to revert to the regional tier system when they lift the restrictions.

Government sources have warned that plans are still tentative and so far only the earliest date for the return of schools has been agreed.

Today Foreign Minister James Cleverly said “it looks like things are going in the right direction” for the students to come back next month.

He said, “If this continues, it happens in a place where it is safe to do so, then we will give the schools sufficient notice so that they can organize to reopen.”

But he refused to let himself be drawn further into the sectors that could open up next.

He said: “It’s completely understandable that people aspire to this return to normalcy, but ultimately decisions about how we ease the restrictions must be guided by science.

“They will take into consideration the needs of the economy, the mental health of the people, the needs of our children, all of these things are extremely important.”

It comes after Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said the UK has now passed the peak of its second wave.

Yesterday there were 915 deaths and 20,364 new cases recorded, both counting more than a quarter at this time last week.

More than 10 million of the most vulnerable people have also been trapped, giving hope for a return to much more normalcy by the summer.

A minister yesterday hinted that restrictions on daily living will not be completely lifted until everyone over 50 receives their first dose.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said No 10 was in favor of a cautious rollback so that we “never have to get back into another severe lockdown”.

He said: “You need to make sure that your immunization program has protected the nine main categories of phase one – or 99% of mortality.”

And a key scientist briefing the prime minister today warned that life will not be “more or less back to normal by the summer”, even if jab targets are hit.

Professor Andrew Hayward, a member of the Sage group that advises the government, also said hitting the over 50s will prove to be the key benchmark.

But Tory MPs skeptical of the lockdown are increasingly worried and are pressing the prime minister to speed up the country’s release from restrictions.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the powerful 1922 backbench committee of MPs, said he was getting emails from voters calling for schools to reopen earlier.

He told Times Radio: “What the Prime Minister should be aware of is that it is entirely possible that the current very sharp decline in infections will continue.

“And if this continues at this rate over the next few weeks, the danger is that the government will find itself behind the curve.

“Where the public says, go ahead, not many people get sick and there are very serious consequences for my children and for our lives.”

Mark Harper, chairman of the 70 MP Covid research group, added: “By the end of May, you should be able to get rid of the restrictions completely.”