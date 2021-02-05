India cracked down on free speech to fight farmer protests Narendra Modi Law Account Twitter Magazine





When Vinod K. Jose, editor of The Caravan, India’s leading investigative magazine, took to Twitter on Monday, he was shocked to find the magazine’s account blocked. Jose was already grappling with a case of sedition and other charges against him, the magazine owners and a freelance journalist. At the heart of the allegations is the magazine’s coverage of the ongoing farmer protests that have plagued India for more than two months. As farmers camp on the outskirts of the capital, protesting new farm laws that they say will devastate their income, mainstream and social media have come under unprecedented attacks from Prime Minister Narendra Modis Bharatiya Janata Party. Critics say he used the massive protests to escalate the crackdown on free speech, detain journalists and freeze Twitter accounts. It’s a very scary development for the press, said Apar Gupta, executive director of the Internet Freedom Foundation, a digital rights group. Jose shared a screenshot of the blocked account from his personal ID. Soon outrage ensued. Activists, journalists and media watchdogs have rushed to condemn Twitter, which said it acted on a valid legal request issued by an Indian authority. Hundreds of Indian Twitter accounts, including those of news websites, activists and a farmers union, were suspended on Monday. Some, including The Caravan’s, have since been restored. Offline, at least nine journalists have been charged in recent weeks for covering the protests. The trigger for the crackdown was the death of one protester, Navneet Singh, when largely peaceful rallies turned violent on January 26 after a group of farmers deviated from an agreed protest route and took to he stormed the red fort of New Delhis in the 17th century. Hundreds of police and farmers have been injured in clashes. Peasant leaders condemned the violence but refused to call off the protest. Authorities say no shots were fired and Singh died because his tractor overturned. His family alleged that he had been shot dead. Their story has been published by several outlets, including The Caravan. Ministers in Modi’s government accused journalists and a prominent opposition parliamentarian of inciting hatred and endangering the integrity of nations through inaccurate reporting and tweets. This led to the filing of colonial-era sedition charges, carrying a maximum sentence of five years in prison. The law, like its counterpart in other former British colonies, is considered draconian and was repealed in the UK in 2010. Sedition prosecutions are rare, but their use to silence journalists, critics and dissidents in India is not new and previous governments have resorted to them. But official data shows the Modis government has used the law more than any other by nearly 30%. He also repeatedly rejected requests for repeal. Calls and messages requesting comment from four BJP spokespersons went unanswered, calls to the party’s media office were also unsuccessful. Media watchdogs and rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, condemned the government’s actions as censorship. India’s Editors Guild said the cases against journalists were an attempt to intimidate, harass, frown and stifle the media. Daniel Bastard, head of the Asia-Pacific office of Reporters Without Borders, said the government was trying to impose its own rhetoric. Critics say India under Modi is becoming intolerant. Its ranking in the Global Press Freedom Index is declining every year and it ranks 142nd out of 180 places in 2020. Reporters Without Borders noted police violence against journalists and increased pressure on the media to follow the line of Hindu nationalist governments as one of the main reasons for the demotion. But similarly, Twitters’ reaction to the account suspension also set a terrible precedent for free speech and press, Jose said. We like that Twitter remains neutral instead of being vulnerable to pressure from power, ”he said. India’s electronics and information technology ministry, in its notification to Twitter on Monday, said it had ordered the company to remove accounts that used inflammatory hashtags during the January 26 violence. But Jose said The Caravan had never used such hashtags and that Twitter had not informed the magazine before suspending his account. The ministry did not respond to calls and emails, but released another statement on Wednesday, accusing Twitter of unilaterally restoring the accounts despite orders to detain them. He said the platform must follow instructions from authorities and could face criminal charges for failing to comply with government orders. Twitter declined to comment. Gupta of the Internet Freedom Foundation said the computer law used by the government to freeze Twitter accounts gives it the power to direct online intermediaries and Internet service providers to block certain content without providing any explanation. In the past, governments have blocked individual journalistic accounts, but blocking an account of an entire publication is escalating level, Gupta said. The government’s response to farmers’ protests has reached beyond India’s borders. India’s External Affairs Ministry on Wednesday condemned “interest groups trying to uphold their agenda after pop star Rihanna and teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted in support of the protests.” Indian artists have not been spared either. On January 1, Muslim comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for allegedly insulting Hindu sentiments while performing in Indore, a town in Madhya Pradesh state run by the Modis party. In India, intentionally hurting religious feelings is a criminal offense. But Faruqui was preemptively stopped before his performance even began. Before he could even make the joke, before he could even really start the show, the police came and took him away, Faruquis attorney Anshuman Shrivastava said. The show was canceled and police have since admitted that they have no evidence against the comic. He was granted interim bail from the Supreme Court on Friday, after three lower courts refused to do so. The Associated Press contacted five prominent comedians who did not want to speak officially but said they were increasingly afraid of making jokes against the government and the Hindu religion. What we are seeing now is a blatant violation of freedom of expression in India, which the government has legitimized in public view, said Sanjay Rajoura, a prominent Indian satirist. The government came after the Muslims because they are an easily visible minority. But now it comes after anyone with a knowledgeable and intelligent expression. The anger of Hindu nationalist groups aligned with the Modis party has also caught streaming platforms off guard. Many of their shows have faced calls for boycott and legal action. Recently, the Supreme Court issued a notice to Amazon Prime about its Mirzapur show after a petition claimed it hurt cultural feelings. Such incidents did not inspire much confidence in the courts, said The Caravans Jose. He and the owners are still grappling with criminal charges. I hope the courts will see the world watching how the largest justice system in democracies stands up for personal freedoms, Jose said.

