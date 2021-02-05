Turkeys talk about peace with Armenia rings hollow





Feb 4, 2021 In her recent Global Opinions column for the Washington Post, a prominent Turkish analyst Asli Aydintasbas quoted a senior adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for telling him that Turkey “is ready to normalize relations with Armenia” after helping its regional ally, Azerbaijan, defeat the country in a short war and bloody last November to regain control of Nagorno. Karabakh region. “The official now says they could engage with their historic enemy and even open the border post,” she noted. The anonymous official told him, “The problem for us has always been the Armenian occupation of Azeri territory. It is now resolved. If Armenia is ready to take a step, we are ready. The claim fits with Turkey’s long-standing policy that it would not establish diplomatic relations with its eastern neighbor or reopen its borders with it until it withdraws from Nagorno-Karabakh. The the borders were sealed in 1993 to show solidarity with Azerbaijan over Armenia’s occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority enclave that was granted by Joseph Stalin to Baku to keep the satellites divided and firmly in sway Soviet. Critics say Turkey’s apparent magnanimity is more reflective of its recent efforts to mend its torn ties with Washington without making the concessions that are actually demanded of it, namely getting rid of its Russian S-400 missiles immediately. While Aydintasbas agrees that Turkey may be driven by opportunism, she contends that this is irrelevant. “Sometimes self-interested positions end up producing positive results. This is the first time that Turkish officials have made a very clear proposal to normalize relations with Armenia, ”Aydintasbas told Al-Monitor. “I hope the international community can encourage this.” The United States and Switzerland were already burned once in 2009, when Turkey signed what was then hailed as set of historical agreements they had helped to negotiate with Armenia to forge diplomatic relations and reopen their common borders only to make Erdogan give in to Azerbaijani pressure and move away. Aydintasbas, however, insists that Azerbaijan is no longer an obstacle. “Turkish officials point out that they spoke to [President Ilham] Aliyev and have his consent, ”she said. Cavid Aga, an Azerbaijani analyst and blogger based in Ankara, however, believes that Azerbaijan would oppose any border opening that precedes the opening of a corridor project connecting Nakhichevan, an Azerbaijani enclave to the Turkish border, with the ‘Azerbaijan proper. “We cannot go to Nakhichevan like in Soviet times. We either have to take a flight, which doesn’t happen because of [COVID-19 related] quarantine or cross rugged Iranian territory. So if Turkey opens its borders with Armenia, it would seem unfair to us, ”he said.

Apart from these considerations, what about Armenia? Is he ready to “take a step?” Not at any time in the near future, said a senior Armenian diplomat, speaking on condition that he was not identified by name. The diplomat argued that the Turkish overtures were tied to President Joe Biden’s vows to join a growing number of nations that have officially recognized the mass murder of more than one million Ottoman Armenians in 1915 as genocide. Turkey has spent tens of millions of dollars for decades lobbying to avoid such recognition and attributes the deaths to exposure to the elements, hunger and disease in the midst of conflict. Most credible historians agree that this was genocide. “Turkey’s open support for Azerbaijan’s war of aggression in the form of its cutting-edge military expertise, consultants, weapons as well as the recruitment and transport of Islamic mercenaries [from Syria] revived from centuries-old fears of Armenian genocide, ”the diplomat said. “It is shocking that a country can stick to genocidal intent for a century without feeling an inch of guilt for what it did its predecessors, [rather than] acknowledge and repent of the crime, ”he added. Such feelings are widespread. Reconciliation with Turkey would likely deal a fatal blow to besieged Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan, who faces popular calls for his resignation for his handling of the war. Jake Hanrahan, Founder of the Independent Conflict Journalism Platform Popular Front who recently visited Nagorno-Karabakh, believes that the Armenian people would be “absolutely disgusted” by any rapprochement with Turkey. “There are literally Turkish flags visible from [the Armenian-held town] Stepanakert [in Nagorno-Karabakh] currently hanging on [Azerbaijan-held] Shushi, a place where Armenians had their heads cut off in front of the camera by Turkish-backed Azerbaijani forces, ”he told Al-Monitor. “If the Armenian government decides to do it now, it will lose the bits of faith it had from the people of Karabakh,” Hanrahan added. Hanrahan was referring to several gruesome videos that circulated on social media as the war raged Azerbaijani forces behead two men be Armenians. They stake the head of one on the carcass of a pig, saying, “This is how we will take revenge – by chopping off heads.” Amnesty International said the images of the beheadings were authentic. He accused both sides of committing war crimes. Laurence Broers, director of the Caucasus program at Chatham House, agrees that in such bitterness, Turkish-Armenian dialogue is difficult. “A humiliating defeat in which Turkey played a key role is of course not a favorable context for normalization. Such a process should be just that – a process, built over time and carried out across multiple dimensions – societal, cultural, ideal – not just as a geopolitical compromise, ”he said. This is exactly the kind of process he describes, aimed at healing the wounds of the Armenian genocide, which world-renowned Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala resolutely encouraged before he was jailed on false terrorism charges in October 2017. He must appear in court. again on February 5th. His release would bring Turkey into line with the European Court of Human Rights, which has ruled that Kavala’s detention is illegal. It would also reinforce claims that Turkey sincerely wishes to reach out to Armenia. Kavala’s fate is unlikely to influence Armenia, even if reconciliation with Turkey would serve it economically – it would help the landlocked nation reduce its dependence on Russia. But Richard Giragossian, director of the Regional Studies Center, a think tank in Yerevan, believes that Armenia may not have much agency in the matter. “Armenia’s now entrenched reluctance may become less of a hindrance and more of a minor inconvenience,” Giragossian said, citing two reasons: “First, Turkey can launch a unilateral effort to reopen the border, threatening to isolate them. Armenian rulers by forcing them to become themselves. – overcome the refusal. His second reason, that normalization can come from an agreement between Russia and Turkey imposed on Armenia, seems counterintuitive. But Giragossian argues that Russian President Vladimir Putin would see it as an important way to strengthen the Eurasian Economic Union by extending its borders to Turkey. “The Russian border guards control this border and the Armenian rail network owned by Russia will benefit. For Moscow, this is another way to isolate Georgia, ”he said. Broers retorts that the hard-power approach can yield quick results but does not guarantee stability. With Russia’s previous monopoly in the South Caucasus called into question by Ankara’s decisive intervention on the side of Azerbaijan and now largely “contained in the security sphere”, Turkey will have to decide whether it wants to exercise its influence as a hegemony over Armenia or different kinds of relations rooted in soft and economic power. Turkey’s aggressive stance in Syria, Libya and the eastern Mediterranean suggests that it will likely be replaced by the former. “The whole dynamic of regionalization suggests that Turkey is looking for ‘theaters close to abroad in which to project hegemony. Hegemonic power takes you far into the South Caucasus, but also ends up falling victim to a regional divide, ”Broers concluded.







