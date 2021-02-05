Politics
Joe Biden dealt a blow as Macron shatters the dream of the American alliance – The Chinese divide explodes | World | News
Europe “ acted quickly in the financial crisis ”, says Macron
Mr Biden, who officially took office on January 20, wants to rekindle traditional alliances, including those with European countries, with the European Commission – led by President Ursula von der Leyen – publishing an article last year titled A new EU-US agenda for the changing world. However, the French president suggested that the bloc should resist the temptation to take sides.
“This one, for me, is counterproductive.”
Mr Macron claimed that such an approach would only upset China, led by President Xi Jinping, resulting in reduced cooperation on issues such as climate change, and fueling more aggressive behavior in the China Sea. contested southern.
Mr Macron added: “As the United States re-engages, what will China’s behavior be?”
Emmanuel Macron, President of France
Joe Biden took office on January 20
Calling China a “systemic partner, competitor and rival,” he stressed, “I think we need to engage China in a bold and effective climate agenda.
“And I think the re-engagement of the United States is also a good opportunity to have a proactive discussion and – a discussion about this.”
It also needed what Mr. Macron called “a global initiative on trade, industry and intellectual property” through the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the Organization for Cooperation and Development. economic.
Emmanuel Macron and Xi Jinping in 2019
On the latter, the comprehensive investment agreement between the EU and China signed by the EU and China in December “did not address the issue of intellectual property,” Macron admitted. , adding: “Let’s be lucid”.
Regarding the use of Chinese 5G technology, which Mr. Macron has chosen not to deploy in strategic sectors in France, he said: “I don’t want to depend on a 100% decision by the United States. United.
“Otherwise, I will be put in a situation where I will not decide for the European continent itself.”
Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron are the EU’s most powerful leaders
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission
Macron also defended the investment deal in terms of human rights, despite growing evidence of abuse in labor camps in the Xinjiang region.
He explained, “For the very first time, China has agreed to commit to the regulations of the International Labor Organization and to engage specifically on labor issues, which are part of our rights package. of man. “
Mr. Macron also launched the idea of a summit of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – China, France, the United States, the United Kingdom and Russia – who had already addressed the subject. Last year.
Emmanuel Macron sheet
In 2019, he became the first European leader to promote a bloc-wide approach to engage with China when he included German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ms von der Leyen’s predecessor, Jean-Claude Juncker. , during Xi’s bilateral visit to France in March 2019.
Also last year, following Mr Biden’s defeat to Donald Trump in the November 3 presidential election, Mr Macron stressed his belief that Europe’s interests do not directly align with those of the United States.
He said of Washington: “It is not tenable that our international policies depend on it or lag behind.
Donald Trump was beaten by Joe Biden in November
“The change of administration in America is an opportunity to pursue in a truly peaceful and calm manner what the Allies need to understand among themselves – namely that we must continue to build our independence for ourselves, as the United States does. do for themselves and as China does for itself.
“It is vital that our Europe finds the ways and the means to decide for itself to rely on itself, not to depend on others in all fields, technological, health, geopolitical, and to be able to cooperate with whoever she wants.
“Our values are not quite the same. We are attached to social democracy, to more equality. Our reactions are not quite the same ”.
