Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan supports Kashmiris





Prime Minister Imran Khan. PM Imran Khan says Pakistan will support Kashmiris until they achieve their legitimate rights Prime Minister says if India shows sincerity in finding just solution to Kashmir problem, we are ready to take two steps forward for peace the determination of the Kashmiri people to fight for their right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD: In his message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated on Friday that Pakistan is united and resolute to the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for self-determination.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister highlighted the atrocities and suffering suffered by the people of Kashmir due to Indian brutality during the military siege and assured them of the unwavering support of the Pakistanis.

On #KashmirSolidarityDay, I would like to reaffirm that Pakistan is united and resolute with the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for self-determination, which has been reaffirmed by the international community in numerous UNSC resolutions, the Prime Minister tweeted.

The prime minister said that Indian occupation and oppression had failed to weaken the resolve of the Kashmiri people to fight for their right to self-determination over the past seven decades and added that a younger generation of Kashmiris was pushing the struggle forward with even greater determination.

To the people of Kashmir, my message is that your goal of self-determination is not far off, Prime Minister Imran said, adding that Pakistan will stand by your side until you achieve your legitimate rights.

The Prime Minister also spoke of his desire for peace in the world.

Pakistan has always stood for peace in our region, but India has a responsibility to create an enabling environment.

In his message to the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: If India shows sincerity in finding a just solution to the Kashmir problem, in accordance with the UNSC resolutions, we are ready to take two steps forward. forward for peace.

However, he made it clear that no one confuses our desire for stability and peace as a sign of weakness.

Rather, it is thanks to our strength and confidence as a nation that we are prepared to go the extra mile to ensure a just peace that meets the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

