Politics
‘Disaster’: Indonesia’s vaccination campaign lags behind rampant pandemic
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo received the country’s first coronavirus vaccine live on TV last month, but despite the fanfare his ambitious vaccination campaign is already facing chilling issues, mistrust and misinformation.
Meanwhile, infections and deaths are increasing faster than ever. Even if the vaccination program is going well, it will be months before the general population begins to be vaccinated, health experts say.
Catastrophe, said Pandu Riono, an epidemiologist at the University of Indonesia, when asked what he expects for the coming months.
Health care will already have collapsed. There are already many stories of people who die on arrival, in an emergency and on the way because they are looking for a hospital. Even cemeteries lack space.
Budi Gunadi Sadikin, the new health minister, told health ministry officials about his concerns about the vaccination rollout soon after his appointment in late December, a source familiar with the program said.
The health ministry declined to comment on the report.
Asked about claims that the pandemic is spreading faster than vaccines can be administered, COVID-19 task force spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito said the government was doing its best with available resources and instead than focusing on negative forecasts, he was working hard to implement comprehensive health protocols, vaccines and clinical care at the same time.
Meanwhile, the health ministry has called for an increase in testing and contact tracing.
In its first phase, Indonesia plans to vaccinate around 1.5 million health workers by February 21, a target that the health ministry says is on track.
Jokowi, as the president is known, said he hopes 181 million people will be vaccinated in the next 12 months, or about 1 million per day for a two-dose vaccine.
Indonesia currently vaccinates around 50,000 people per day, according to the health ministry.
The logistics and cold chain requirements in the sprawling archipelago of 270 million people, spread over more than 17,000 tropical islands, uniquely complicate deployment. BLACKOUTS AND ICE FRIDGE
From the capital Jakarta, vaccines will be sent to more than 10,000 health centers across the country, some in remote areas with limited resources, meaning that even keeping vaccines cool will be a challenge.
Just imagine you have a refrigerator full of vaccines and the power is off, said Ines Atmosukarto, a molecular biologist who works on vaccine development. All these doses will have to go in the trash.
In places like Bengkulu on the island of Sumatra, some health centers do not have a cold room or stable electricity, said Herwan Antoni, head of the local health agency.
Indonesia is ill-prepared for the mammoth task of relying on commercial or household refrigerators instead of medical refrigerators, a former senior government official said.
The rate of wastage or spoilage will be incredibly high, he said.
A senior health ministry official, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, denied the inadequacies of the country’s cold chain, saying it met WHO requirements after securing medical refrigerators, some of which were powered by electricity. solar energy.
The ministry, she added, also appealed to Unilever Indonesia, which is providing more than 200 ice cream refrigerators for vaccines.
Obtaining it is not a problem, said Diah Saminarsih, senior adviser to the director-general of the WHO in Geneva, but its distribution is a potential problem.
The first phase was always going to be the easiest, health experts say, given that there is good data on health care workers and most are consenting beneficiaries.
But there are early signs that mistrust could be a stumbling block.
In Gowa, South Sulawesi province, up to 200 medical workers delayed their injections, some believing it had dangerous side effects or was prohibited for Muslims, or because they had co-morbidities, Gaffar said, a senior official who uses one. Last name.
In Papua, some medical workers have rejected vaccines for fear of a global antichrist conspiracy, said Ni Nyoman Sri Antari, head of the health office in the provincial capital Jayapura.
The health ministry said these figures were inaccurate and most health workers had re-registered.
But a December 2019 survey carried out by Indonesian pollster Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting showed that only 37% of 1,202 respondents were ready to be vaccinated, 40% undecided and 17% would refuse.
OLD MEASURES
Public health experts say the problems are even more of a reason to double down on the basics of testing, tracing and isolation.
They need to go back to good old public health measures, said Ines, the molecular biologist. It’s not as sexy … we like to think there is a magic bullet in the form of a pill or a jab.
Even as vaccinations begin, the pandemic is worsening.
Cases have passed one million, with the rate of people testing positive for COVID-19 reaching 35% recently – one of the highest in the world and an indicator that infections are much more widespread.
Epidemiologists say there could be more than 3 million, with a death toll well above the 31,000 recorded.
Indonesia has obtained nearly 330 million doses of vaccine from China Sinovac, AstraZeneca and Novavax, but currently only has about 3 million ready-to-use doses of Sinovacs CoronaVac.
The Novavax and AstraZeneca vaccines are expected to arrive in the second quarter – although AstraZeneca has faced delays in the EU – while 25 million doses will be produced in Indonesia from Sinovac bulk materials before the end of the month. March.
Dicky Budiman, a pandemic researcher at Griffith University in Australias, said it would take two or even three years to complete the program, rather than the ambitious goal of January 2022.
Vaccines cannot drive this effort, he said. The speed of the vaccine cannot match the speed of transmission of the virus.
(This story corrects the typographical error in the first paragraph)
Reporting by Kate Lamb in Sydney and Stanley Widianto and Agustinus Beo Da Costa in Jakarta; Additional reporting by Ed Davies and Tom Allard in Sydney; Edited by Matthew Tostevin and Raju Gopalakrishnan
