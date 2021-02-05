PM Modi speaks to the President of South Africa; UK to remove license from Chinese TV channel





PM Modi addresses S Africa Prez on COVID-19 management; Affirms “ collaborative efforts ” Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a phone conversation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday about the steps New Delhi and Pretoria are taking to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Moditaking on Twitter, announced that India’s ability to produce the vaccine supports the efforts of many countries, including Africa. I spoke to the Prime Minister of India, His Excellency AreNarendraModi this afternoon following the arrival of the first batch of # COVID19 vaccines from Monday. I applauded the government and people of India for donating to the world in the form of vaccines and scientific knowledge. pic.twitter.com/Mar65brN9i Cyril Ramaphosa ???????? #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 4, 2021 Read the full story here As police prepare ‘Chakka Jam’, BKU Tikait chief assures farmers will not enter Delhi Showing firmness in their demand to repeal the Center’s 3 contentious farm laws, hundreds of farmers spent another cold night and weathered the drizzle Thursday at the Ghazipur border. Union Bharatiya Kisan (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, who has led the unrest since November 2020, said the movement on the outskirts of Delhi could continue until October of this year and will also be supported by the villager. Tikait said: “Dilli mein hum nahi kar rahe, wahan to raja ne khud qile-bandi kar li hai humare jaam karne ki zaroorat hi nahi hai (We are not going to do anything in Delhi, the king there already has it fortified, there is no need for us to blockade there now). “ Read the full story here Delhi Police Respond to AAP’s Decision to Remove DTC; Calls for the continuation of the practice Delhi Police said Thursday that the DTC has always provided buses to Delhi Police for the movement and transport of forces deployed for law enforcement. The Delhi police statement comes a day after the Delhi transport government ordered the DTC to return 576 buses that had been provided to the Delhi police on “special hire”. Speaking to ANI News Agency, Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Chinmoy Biswal said it was a decades-old practice and is continuing today. Chinmoy Biswal said, “The DTC has always provided buses to Delhi Police and assisted us in the movement and transportation of the police forces deployed in the maintenance of public order. We requisition buses from the DTC and we get help. Now we have asked the DTC again to continue this practice and help us by providing the required fleet of buses for the same. “ Read the full story here UK regulator revokes license for Chinese state broadcaster CGTN citing CCP links Regulators in the United Kingdom (UK) on Thursday stripped China’s state television broadcaster of its national broadcasting license after an investigation citing lack of editorial control and ties to the ruling Communist Party in China. The China Global Television Network (CGTN) is an English-language controlled international satellite news channel. by the state. “Our investigation concluded that Star China Media Limited (SCML), the licensee of the CGTN service, did not have editorial responsibility for the production of CGTN. As such, SCML does not meet the legal requirement to have control over the licensed service, and so It is not a legal broadcast license, ”UK media watchdog Ofcom said in a statement. Read the full story here Manish Tewari calls for talks on congressional ideology amid NSUI Temple Ram fundraiser Chief Congressman and former Union Minister Manish Tewari said on Friday that the fundraising for the Ram temple by the student wing of the National Union of Students of India (NSUI) party once highlights plus a “frank and conceptual” discussion within the Congress party on a host of problematic principles. The comments from MP for Anandpur Sahib come days after the President of Rajasthan of the NSUI, Abhishek Chaudhary, started a collection named “ Rs 1 Ram Ke Naam ” at Commerce College of Jawaharlal Nehru Road in Jaipur. Read the full story here







