President Xi paints a new future for IPR protection in China
A worker moves packages of pirate material during an event to destroy illegally copied media in Shanghai, China, April 20, 2008. / Getty
Editor’s Note: He Jing and Fang Yi are attorneys at GEN law firm. The article reflects the opinions of the authors, and not necessarily the views of CGTN.
On February 1, 2021, Qiushi, the flagship newspaper of the CPC Central Committee, published an important article by President Xi Jinping on “Comprehensively Strengthening the Protection of Intellectual Property Rights and Boosting the Vitality of Innovation to Promote a new development paradigm “. This article is based on the President’s speech on November 30, 2020 at the 19th Group Study Session of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau, providing an opportunity to understand how President Xi views the work of IPRs in China. And in the world.
President Xi’s speech shows the unprecedented importance placed by China’s central leadership on the protection of intellectual property rights. In this article, President Xi starts from the fundamental premise that innovation is the main engine of development and that IPR protection equals protection of innovation. Xi further explains that strong IPR protection is vital for the modernization of the governance system, high-quality economic growth, quality of life, openness of the country’s economy and national security.
President Xi looks back on China’s historic achievements in intellectual property protection since the early days of the republic. He asserts that China has now reached the point of transition from a large importer of IPRs to a large creator of IPR. This statement is significant because it recognizes China’s commitment and capacity for innovation and creativity.
President Xi is also outspoken and open regarding various gaps in the current state of affairs in IPR protection, such as lack of high-value IP, challenges in IP enforcement, complexity increasing treatment of technology-related intellectual property infringements and difficulties in resolving intellectual property abroad. disputes.
The central issue of the article is Xi’s six-part roadmap for IPR protection at the national strategy and new development plan level.
First, China will establish a high-level design plan for IPR protection based on an accurate reading of domestic and international trends. The plan should encourage innovation, support and promote high-quality development, and meet people’s happiness-seeking needs. This calls for the urgent development of a national IPR-based prosperity strategy for the “fourteenth five-year period” with clear goals, tasks, actions and plan.
A scroll crushes pirated media products during an anti-piracy campaign in Changchun, northeast China, April 26, 2006. / Getty
Second, China will focus on the legislative and enforcement aspects of IPR work. Well-developed intellectual property laws and highly efficient administrative and judicial systems lay the foundation for strengthening IPR protection. In view of recent Civil Code legislation, China will work quickly to update legislation such as the Patent Law, Trademark Law, Copyright Law and Antitrust Law. Particular attention should be paid to the legislation on geographical indications and trade secrets. Civil procedures and enforcement of criminal rules should all be improved through new rule-making efforts. In particular, administrative enforcement is needed to fight intellectual property infringements in sensitive areas with total deterrence.
Third and fourth, President Xi calls for the systematic development of the package of intellectual property and IPR protection reforms. It sees IPR protection work as the interplay of several mechanisms, including measures of judicial, administrative, economic, technical and social governance. To ensure systematic protection of intellectual property rights, China must establish a national big data center and public service platform to timely publish IPR information using AI and big data technologies . At the same time, legal reforms are needed to provide better protection to various fields, such as AI, big data and genetic engineering, as well as traditional knowledge and culture. Punitive damages, adjudication of technology intellectual property lawsuits, intellectual property abuses and intellectual property valuation are also among the focal points for continuous improvement and reforms.
Fifth, China must promote increased international cooperation in the field of IPRs, and at the same time, China will properly deal with the contentious aspects of IPRs, since IPRs are often a key issue in trade disputes. As a responsible member of the international community, China should engage in the global governance of IPRs within the framework of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and lobby for the improvement of international standards and rules relating to to IPRs for trade and investment. This is highly anticipated given the recent announcement that China is very interested in joining the CPTPP and supporting WTO reforms.
Finally, China will protect its national security interests in the areas of IPRs. China should invest more in the development and protection of basic technologies relevant to national security and implement legal measures on exports of technologies that affect national security. To achieve this, China must continue to develop systematic laws on unfair competition and antitrust matters. China is also expected to provide services and legal assistance regarding IPR protection to Chinese entities doing business abroad.
President Xi’s speech and Qiushi’s article on IPR protection paint a new future for China’s intellectual property system. The PMOI recently raised China from its Global Innovation Index to No. 14, further testifying to China’s intellectual property capacity. China’s commitment to develop its intellectual property system as a national strategy will create more opportunities for intellectual property owners, different industries, and consumers around the world.
