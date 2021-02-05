President Xi paints a new future for IPR protection in China

Editor’s Note: He Jing and Fang Yi are attorneys at GEN law firm. The article reflects the opinions of the authors, and not necessarily the views of CGTN.

On February 1, 2021, Qiushi, the flagship newspaper of the CPC Central Committee, published an important article by President Xi Jinping on “Comprehensively Strengthening the Protection of Intellectual Property Rights and Boosting the Vitality of Innovation to Promote a new development paradigm “. This article is based on the President’s speech on November 30, 2020 at the 19th Group Study Session of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau, providing an opportunity to understand how President Xi views the work of IPRs in China. And in the world.

President Xi’s speech shows the unprecedented importance placed by China’s central leadership on the protection of intellectual property rights. In this article, President Xi starts from the fundamental premise that innovation is the main engine of development and that IPR protection equals protection of innovation. Xi further explains that strong IPR protection is vital for the modernization of the governance system, high-quality economic growth, quality of life, openness of the country’s economy and national security.

President Xi looks back on China’s historic achievements in intellectual property protection since the early days of the republic. He asserts that China has now reached the point of transition from a large importer of IPRs to a large creator of IPR. This statement is significant because it recognizes China’s commitment and capacity for innovation and creativity.

President Xi is also outspoken and open regarding various gaps in the current state of affairs in IPR protection, such as lack of high-value IP, challenges in IP enforcement, complexity increasing treatment of technology-related intellectual property infringements and difficulties in resolving intellectual property abroad. disputes.

The central issue of the article is Xi’s six-part roadmap for IPR protection at the national strategy and new development plan level.

First, China will establish a high-level design plan for IPR protection based on an accurate reading of domestic and international trends. The plan should encourage innovation, support and promote high-quality development, and meet people’s happiness-seeking needs. This calls for the urgent development of a national IPR-based prosperity strategy for the “fourteenth five-year period” with clear goals, tasks, actions and plan.