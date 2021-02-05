Poll of Conservative leaders: who do you think should succeed Boris Johnson? | UK | News

Boris Johnson discusses ‘road map’ for reopening schools

Now, in the third national lockout, backbenchers have suggested that the Prime Minister is starting to lose faith in his party. Steve Baker, former head of the powerful European backbench group (ERG), privately told colleagues last month that the prime minister’s future would soon be on the table if he couldn’t find a way to exit the lock. Mr Baker is one of many MPs who have expressed concern over the economic damage caused by another lockdown and the restriction on civil liberties.

Amid the possible threat to Mr Johnson’s tenure, Express.co.uk asks: “Who do you think should succeed Boris Johnson?” Mr Baker, MP for High Wycombe and a member of the Covid Recovery Group, told his colleagues in mid-January: “It is inevitable that the Prime Minister’s leadership is on the table. “People tell me they are losing faith in our leadership of the Conservative Party. Should Mr Johnson step down or lose a vote of confidence, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been cited as one of the main contenders to take the reins of No 10.

Poll: Who should replace Boris Johnson?

Conservative leadership: Mr Johnson won the competition in 2019

Mr. Sunak has become incredibly popular with voters after developing several measures such as the holiday program to protect businesses. He also gained public support for the “Eat to Help” plan to try to help restaurants during the pandemic. Like Mr Sunak, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Health Secretary Matt Hancock are also said to be pioneers in any race due to their Cabinet positions. Mr Raab has been a long-time ally of the Prime Minister since taking office in 2019. JUST IN: SNP MP claims over £ 250,000 in spending in just ONE YEAR

Conservative leadership: Rishi Sunak rose to popularity with his support packages

In contrast, Ms Patel and the Secretary of Health have both been the subject of close scrutiny since taking up their respective roles. Ms Patel has been criticized by Interior Ministry officials and has been accused of intimidating staff. Mr Hancock has also come under pressure from the pandemic and the high death toll in the UK, which is one of the highest in the world. Another candidate for the role could be Cabinet Minister Michael Gove, who entered the 2019 Tory leadership contest which Mr Johnson ultimately won. DON’T MISS Covid breakthrough: Scientist predicts UK ‘will return to normal by summer’ [Latest]

Conservative leadership: Mr. Raab will be one of the main contenders

Conservative leadership: Mr. Cove also participated in the leadership vote in 2019

While not in Cabinet, former health secretary and fellow 2019 leadership challenger Jeremy Hunt could also challenge the role if that were to happen. However, during his tenure as health secretary, Mr Hunt was criticized by young doctors for long hours before being promoted to foreign minister in Theresa May’s cabinet. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss could also join the race after winning her party’s praise for how she has shaped the future of UK trade after Brexit. Although the UK has yet to make a trade deal with the US, Ms Truss has signed landmark deals with Japan, Canada and Mexico, while deals with Australia and New -Zealand will be finalized soon.

Conservative leadership: the Prime Minister’s current office

The current Minister for the Middle East and North Africa, James Cleverly, was also included in the list of candidates and has been a strong supporter of the Prime Minister and briefly participated in the 2019 leadership race. Resigning from Cabinet during Mr Johnson’s last Cabinet reshuffle in February 2020, Sajid Javid remains a high-level MP. He served as both Chancellor and Home Secretary under Ms May and also attempted a leadership bid in 2019.

Conservative leadership: Ms Patel has previously been accused of staff intimidation