Politics
Poll of Conservative leaders: who do you think should succeed Boris Johnson? | UK | News
Boris Johnson discusses ‘road map’ for reopening schools
Now, in the third national lockout, backbenchers have suggested that the Prime Minister is starting to lose faith in his party. Steve Baker, former head of the powerful European backbench group (ERG), privately told colleagues last month that the prime minister’s future would soon be on the table if he couldn’t find a way to exit the lock. Mr Baker is one of many MPs who have expressed concern over the economic damage caused by another lockdown and the restriction on civil liberties.
Amid the possible threat to Mr Johnson’s tenure, Express.co.uk asks: “Who do you think should succeed Boris Johnson?”
Mr Baker, MP for High Wycombe and a member of the Covid Recovery Group, told his colleagues in mid-January: “It is inevitable that the Prime Minister’s leadership is on the table.
“People tell me they are losing faith in our leadership of the Conservative Party.
Should Mr Johnson step down or lose a vote of confidence, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been cited as one of the main contenders to take the reins of No 10.
Poll: Who should replace Boris Johnson?
Conservative leadership: Mr Johnson won the competition in 2019
Mr. Sunak has become incredibly popular with voters after developing several measures such as the holiday program to protect businesses.
He also gained public support for the “Eat to Help” plan to try to help restaurants during the pandemic.
Like Mr Sunak, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Health Secretary Matt Hancock are also said to be pioneers in any race due to their Cabinet positions.
Mr Raab has been a long-time ally of the Prime Minister since taking office in 2019.
JUST IN: SNP MP claims over £ 250,000 in spending in just ONE YEAR
Conservative leadership: Rishi Sunak rose to popularity with his support packages
In contrast, Ms Patel and the Secretary of Health have both been the subject of close scrutiny since taking up their respective roles.
Ms Patel has been criticized by Interior Ministry officials and has been accused of intimidating staff.
Mr Hancock has also come under pressure from the pandemic and the high death toll in the UK, which is one of the highest in the world.
Another candidate for the role could be Cabinet Minister Michael Gove, who entered the 2019 Tory leadership contest which Mr Johnson ultimately won.
DON’T MISS
Covid breakthrough: Scientist predicts UK ‘will return to normal by summer’ [Latest]
Brexit warning: companies must prepare for border delays from April [Update]
Handforth Parish Council: Zoom meeting descends in CHAOS [Insight]
Conservative leadership: Mr. Raab will be one of the main contenders
Conservative leadership: Mr. Cove also participated in the leadership vote in 2019
While not in Cabinet, former health secretary and fellow 2019 leadership challenger Jeremy Hunt could also challenge the role if that were to happen.
However, during his tenure as health secretary, Mr Hunt was criticized by young doctors for long hours before being promoted to foreign minister in Theresa May’s cabinet.
International Trade Secretary Liz Truss could also join the race after winning her party’s praise for how she has shaped the future of UK trade after Brexit.
Although the UK has yet to make a trade deal with the US, Ms Truss has signed landmark deals with Japan, Canada and Mexico, while deals with Australia and New -Zealand will be finalized soon.
Conservative leadership: the Prime Minister’s current office
The current Minister for the Middle East and North Africa, James Cleverly, was also included in the list of candidates and has been a strong supporter of the Prime Minister and briefly participated in the 2019 leadership race.
Resigning from Cabinet during Mr Johnson’s last Cabinet reshuffle in February 2020, Sajid Javid remains a high-level MP.
He served as both Chancellor and Home Secretary under Ms May and also attempted a leadership bid in 2019.
Conservative leadership: Ms Patel has previously been accused of staff intimidation
Other suitors could be Tom Tugendhat, MP for Tonbridge and Malling, who has become an open critic of China and is also the chairman of the foreign affairs committee.
Payor General and former Secretary of Defense Penny Mordaunt has also been tipped to participate in any race, as has current House Chief Jacob Rees-Mogg.
Like Mr Javid, Ms Mordaunt has been in Ms May’s cabinet throughout her tenure, while Mr Rees-Mogg became ERG president in 2018.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]