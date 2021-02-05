I will continue as Karnataka CM as long as Modi, Shah will trust me: BS Yediyurappa | Bengaluru News





BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Friday that as long as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had confidence in him, he would continue to remain the chief minister of the state.

Responding on behalf of the government during a debate, Yediyurappa criticized opposition leader Siddaramaiah for “dreaming” about his resignation.

“The leader of the opposition dreamed that I would resign. Let me put an end to these speculations and rumors once and for all. As long as I enjoy the confidence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Minister of the Interior ( Amit Shah) with the blessings of the people of Karnataka, I will continue to remain the CM, ”he said.

However, reacting to BSY’s statement, Siddaramaiah said his claims regarding the Karnataka CM’s resignation were based on the “information” he had received.

“Even now my own MPs (BS Yediyurappa) tell me that you will step down after Ugadi,” Siddaramaiah said.

Yediyurappa was responding to requests from the Congress party asking for his resignation for being named in a denotification of industrial land case.

The CM said that these days anyone on the street can apply under RTI and bring allegations against representatives of the public.

“As long as Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have confidence in me, I can deal with 100 more such cases,” he said.

Yediyurappa further claimed that the leaders of the Congress party also have allegations against them and are being released on bail.

“Even your national leaders are out on bail and not everyone is devoid of allegations and cases. Even you, as CM, and your ministers have been faced with allegations of corruption. But you have been enough. smart to create a separate Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and hand over all corruption cases to them.You used the concept of ‘redo’ instead of pretending it was a denotification and you took offense. I admit I’m not smarter than you, Yediyurappa said.

Previously, Yediyurappa had expressed confidence that his party would win all three state bypasses.

“I would like to reiterate that the BJP will win both the Assembly by-elections and the Belagavi Lok Sabha Bypass, as people have lost confidence in the Congress Party. I assure you, Mr Siddaramaiah, that even in the next General Assembly elections, I will ensure the victory of the BJP with 150 seats and place you definitively in the opposition, ”Yediyurappa said.

