Biden can no longer let Turkey’s Erdoan get away with his threats against Americans

President Joseph Biden pledge Putting democracy and human rights at the center of US foreign policy faces an early test Friday in Turkey, a NATO ally that has become increasingly authoritarian over the past decade. Passing this test is crucial given that the repressive regime of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan poses a danger not only to American interests, but also to American citizens.

It would be a mistake to believe that upholding democratic values ​​and American citizens would undermine the influence of the United States.

President Donald Trump famous kissed Erdoan’s autocratic abuses, while President Barack Obama mostly ignored their. Unfortunately, both approaches left a permissive international environment for Erdoan to dismantle Turkish democracy and make Turkey a repressive, aggressive and anti-western country.

Biden has an immediate opportunity to change course and show his support for democratic values ​​in Turkey. On Friday, an Istanbul court resumes its high level show trial targeting prominent Turkish American scholar Henri Barkey and leading Turkish philanthropist and civil society figure Osman Kavala. Men are judged on charges for committing espionage and assisting in the 2016 coup attempt in Ankara. If they are found guilty, they face life sentences.

The seriousness of the charges contradicts the total lack of underlying evidence. With his unfounded indictment and denial of due process for the accused, the whole prosecution is a masquerade, led by a judiciary increasingly under the control of the presidency. It is also the latest in a wave of politically motivated criminal proceedings against American citizens and employees in Turkey in recent years. Biden should raise the matter directly with Erdoan and make it clear that continuing these unfair lawsuits against a US citizen will hurt US-Turkish relations.

US officials may prefer to avoid prioritizing this matter in their agenda with Ankara. They might fear that raising this issue at the highest level will only upset Turkey, weakening US influence with a longtime strategic partner who is increasingly depart from NATO and towards the orbit of American adversaries like Russia and China. Others might argue that addressing Turkey’s disruptive regional behavior, such as threatening Greece and Cyprus, with their navies in the eastern Mediterranean, should be given priority.

But it would be a mistake to believe that the defense of democratic values ​​and American citizens would undermine the influence of the United States or that Erdoan’s domestic repression is unrelated to his aggression abroad. Turkey will only act as an effective member of the transatlantic alliance when it respects the values ​​upheld by the alliance. Biden should make it clear to Erdoan that upholding the rule of law and ending state-sponsored anti-Americanism are non-negotiable prerequisites for a better US-Turkey relationship.

The list of injustices in Turkey today is long, and the Biden administration has a loaded agenda of strategic issues and disputes to resolve with it. But the Kavala-Barkey affair deserves Biden’s commitment for several reasons.

For starters, he targets an American citizen and arms anti-American conspiracy theories. The indictment accuses Barkey, a professor at Lehigh University, of working with coup plotters and committing espionage. Instead of evidence, he offers repeated references to Barkey’s ties as an academic, think tank, and former government official with the US foreign policy community to tie him to conspiracy theory. systematically propagated by pro-Erdoan circles that the United States was behind the 2016 coup.

Unlike his co-accused, Kavala, Barkey is not in a Turkish prison, and he is being tried in absentia. But he is not immune to danger. Turkey has a abuse record Notice from Interpol, and given the gravity of the charges, Barkey could be arrested if he visits certain countries. Beyond that, his conviction would give Turkey legal imprimatur to the false rhetoric about US involvement in the coup attempt, and it would make other Americans vulnerable to such politicized targeting.

Washington has too often looked away when Erdoan has scapegoat the United States to shift the blame for Turkey’s political, economic and diplomatic crises. Yesterday, the State Department took an important step to counter these controversies and denounced Turkeys assertions on US involvement in the 2016 coup attempt. But that’s not enough. The United States must also speak clearly of cases like that of Barkey and Kavala, which uses these theories as a basis for prosecuting Turkish and American citizens.

More broadly, the case is a direct attack on liberal civil society in Turkey, which is among the few remaining strongholds of pro-democracy activism under Erdoan. Kavala is one of Turkey’s most respected champions pluralism, human rights and values ​​of peace which go directly against the intolerant, repressive and aggressive regime of Erdoan. Indeed, observers say that Erdoan targets Kavala precisely to intimidate other activists who share his values. A free civil society is essential if Turkey is to return to the path of democratization.

The fate of Kavala is also emblematic of Turkey more and more cheeky in defiance of national and international law, a trend that should alarm the United States and Europe. Although there is no evidence of wrongdoing, the resolutely peaceful Kavala has been maintained in solitary confinement in a maximum security prison designed to accommodate Turkey’s most vicious criminals. In 2019, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that the charges against Kavala lacked evidence and ordered his immediate release. Yet Turkey, which is bound to implement the court’s rulings, continues to defy the order, which is part of a trend openly questioning or disregarding its international commitments.

Washington should promote democracy, human rights and the rule of law around the world, not only to advance American interests and universal values, but also to protect American citizens from unfair treatment by them. ‘autocrats. More attention to these issues in Turkey is long overdue, but Biden has a chance to change that. The Kavala-Barkey case is a good place to start.