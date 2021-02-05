Expats remitting around $ 7 million per day





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed on Thursday that with 82,728 Roshan digital accounts opened to date in 97 countries on different continents by overseas Pakistanis, an amount of $ 436 million has been remitted and paid under of ease.

He was further informed that while 600-700 accounts were opened daily, Pakistani expatriates were paying between $ 6-7 million per day.

The Prime Minister was chairing a meeting to review progress in providing facilities made available to overseas Pakistanis under the Roshan Digital Account.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Prime Minister Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari’s Special Assistants and Dr Waqar Masood Khan, State Bank Governor Reza Baqir and Deputy Governor Murtaza Syed, Senator Faisal Javed and senior officers were present.

The meeting was briefed in detail on the encouraging response and interest shown by overseas Pakistanis in the installation of Roshan Digital Account, introduced under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, during of the last five months and proposals for the provision of more facilities in the future with modernization.

It was said that with a sharp increase in workers’ remittances over the past month, expats from Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK and US have taken the lead in use the facilities, provided as part of the Roshan Digital Account. .

The attendees were briefed on the cooperation of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Finance, Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development as well as the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in the success of Roshan Digital Account.

While leading the modernization of facilities under the Roshan Digital Account and further facilitating account opening for overseas Pakistanis and facilitating the process of investment in different sectors of the country, he highlighted the rapid finalization and implementation of proposals.

In addition, the Prime Minister learned that 895 cases had been registered against the land mafia in Punjab and that 41 properties illegally occupied had been recovered.

The Prime Minister chaired the weekly meeting on housing, construction and development.

Punjab Police Inspector General Inami Ghani, briefing the Prime Minister on the ongoing action against the land mafia in the province, said 906 references had been pending since 2009 and after their review, cases have been registered against those involved.

Akhuwat Executive Director Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib told the meeting that the government has allocated 5 billion rupees to help low-income people build their own homes.

Of the money allocated, Dr Amjad Saqib said, 3.35 billion rupees had been used to build 7,572 low-income houses.

Some 2,416 low-rental housing applications were being processed, while 765 more were pending.

It was said that the recovery rate of the amount used remained at 100% which would be further used to support more people.

The chairman of the Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority, Lt. General (retired) Anwar Ali Hayder, told the meeting that a short and medium term strategy had been devised to tackle illegal housing companies, the illegal sale of individual plots to several people; illegal construction activities in the agricultural sector. lands, parks and public property.

As part of the short-term strategy, regulators had been tasked with ensuring the online availability of approved management plans and other relevant project details.

A central database of horizontal and vertical projects would be developed and a global awareness campaign would be launched to prevent the population from falling prey to illegal projects. In addition, a strategy had also been formulated to stop construction work on unapproved projects.

District administrations were urged to remove advertising material from all illegal projects and to take action against staff members involved in facilitating such projects.

The Prime Minister has been informed that advertising of illegal construction projects will be banned with the cooperation of the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority.

With an additional contribution from the APP

