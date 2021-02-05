How much press should journalists give former President Donald Trump now that he is no longer in power?





Dylan Miettinen, 22, senior, University of Minnesota Twin Cities, Minneapolis, Minn.

Miettinen has a triple major in Journalism, English, and Sociology of Law, Criminology and Deviance. He is currently the editor of the Minnesota Daily, the independent college student-run newspaper, and has interned with CNN, Minnesota Reformer and MinnPost.

For four years, every word spoken, action taken and Donald Trump’s tweet dictated the media coverage of the day. I hope that will change, although I’m not sure journalists have a choice; once a reality TV star president, still a reality TV star president. Whether Trump returns to reality TV, joins the ranks of conservative talk show hosts, or creates his own news network, it seems unlikely that he will disappear into the (relative) obscurity of a private citizen possessed by largely the last two presidents.

Those erratic and flawed tweets we’ve grown too accustomed to? I don’t think they should appear above the crease. But I predict retrospective journalism will flourish, with deeper dives into Trump’s finances, the pandemic response, and relations with Russia, among other stories. Journalists, however, must provide the Biden administration with the same critical scrutiny and in-depth coverage as the previous one.

Trumpism will far outlast the Trump presidency, and to ignore that fact – to let itself be lulled into a sense of complacency and “normalcy” that a Biden administration may seem to indicate – would be a serious mistake for the media outlets. Covering a real-world caricature like Trump is easy, but I hope reporters choose to push themselves to do the harder work of self-reflection and acknowledging (and correcting) the distrust of the media than Trump. sowed.

Journalists did a better job covering those who helped elect Trump in the first place, and I hope they don’t think the value of covering those communities is lost without him at the helm. I’m also concerned that communities already left behind in newsrooms and coverage – black, Latin, queer, and immigrant communities, among others – may be further alienated if the news industry returns to the ‘status quo’. . It is imperative that journalists have real, difficult, and necessary conversations about language (call a spade a spade and a liar a liar), recognize the hard limits of “objectivity” and strive to accurately reflect the communities that ‘they serve.

