PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with Amit Shah and other ministers in Parliament





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds meeting with Interior Minister Amit Shah, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi in Parliament, amid continued attacks by the opposition against the government for the farmers’ protest against the three central agricultural laws. On Friday, the ruling BJP and the congressional-led opposition clashed in parliament over laws that thousands of farmers protested in and around the nation’s capital. As Congress demanded a Supreme Court-watched investigation into the Republic Day violence – when thousands of farmers on tractors stormed into the nation’s capital and clashed with police, the government defended laws and said he had several meetings with protesters to resolve the stalemate. Congressman Anand Sharma, supporting farmers in their demand to repeal the laws, blamed the government for the situation. “India’s economic growth was slow before COVID-19 hit the country. The situation worsened after the pandemic hit the country, especially due to the lockdown which resulted in many job losses. The government is responsible for this situation, “he said at a joint meeting. -session of parliament. Mr Sharma criticized the attacks on police and the hoisting of a religious flag at Fort Rouge during the January 26 violence. His party colleague, Partap Singh Bajwa, for his part, called for the establishment of a committee headed by a Supreme Court judge for an impartial investigation into the violence. Defending the laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said protesting farmers and the opposition had reported no flaws in the laws. “Farmers’ unions and opposition parties failed to highlight a single flaw in three new agricultural laws,” he told Rajya Sabha, adding that the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are committed to ensuring the welfare of farmers. He claimed the protests were limited to one state, referring to the Punjab. “The world knows that agriculture is done with water. Only Congress can agriculture with blood,” he added. Prime Minister Modi is expected to respond to opposition to Rajya Sabha on Monday. Farmers fear the laws will lead to lower incomes and exit from traditional crop markets, leaving them at the mercy of wealthy corporations. The government maintains that the laws will increase incomes by giving farmers more opportunities to sell their crops and removing the role of middlemen.

