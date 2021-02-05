Start of dissolution of district market committees





RAWALPINDI:

District market committees, representative bodies of traders, citizens and district administration, will be replaced by price control committees in the third week of the month, officials said Thursday.

Following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directive to dissolve the Punjab and KP district market committees, the administration of the Rawalpindi division decided to dissolve the said bodies next week and create new price control committees. more powerful to control the galloping inflation of grains, vegetables and fruit.

Until the constitution of committees based on competent people and in a transparent manner, this responsibility would be transferred to the district and tehsil administration concerned. In the event of non-application of the tariff, measures will be taken against the deputy commissioner concerned.

The market committee chairs of the Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal districts will resign in the coming days and notices to dissolve the committees will be released next week, officials told the Express Tribune asking for anonymity because they were not allowed to speak with. the media.

Subsequently, in accordance with the orders of the First Imran, new price control committees will be empowered to conduct raids, impose fines, as well as seal stores selling goods above official tariffs.

From now on, the district market committees have the power to set the prices of vegetables, fruits, hen, eggs and meat and to set the official prices of the products and to distribute price lists.

However, the new committees will be empowered not only to set but also to impose official rates. These representative panels of traders, citizens and officials of the district administration will have the power to impose fines, conduct raids as well as verify rates according to the official list.

Sources said the chairmen of the new district price control committees would be appointed in the third week of February.

The weekly cabinet meeting held to review the price and availability of essential commodities in the country on Wednesday was informed of the price difference at the wholesale and retail (grocery store) level and in the different districts.

It has been said that the difference in the prices of wholesale and retail products indicates the failure of the market committees.

The meeting decided to dissolve the market committees in the KP and Punjab provinces led by the PTI at the earliest.

Posted in The Express Tribune on February 5, 2021.

