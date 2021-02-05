‘You didn’t do anything for me’





Former President Donald Trump has officially resigned from the Screen Actors Guild after the union’s national council voted last month to order a disciplinary hearing over his alleged role in inciting the Jan.6 insurgency on the U.S. Capitol.

In a scathing letter that first appeared to Fox News, the former The Apprentice star spoke directly to SAG-AFTRA President and former Beverly Hills star Gabrielle Carteris about the imminent hearing. “We do not care!” the letter begins. “Although I’m not familiar with your work, I take great pride in my work on films such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and TV shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice to name a few! “

Trump has written to SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris (yes, that Gabrielle Carteris) asking for her to resign from the union preventively.

SAG-AFTRA represents actors, advertisers, journalists, etc.

Trump then accused SAG-AFTRA of using the disciplinary hearing as a way to deflect attention from what he sees as the union’s broader “political failures” and the “dismal record” on the issues facing its members are facing. “Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me, other than collecting dues and promoting dangerous non-American policies and ideas, as evidenced by your massive unemployment rates and the lawsuits of famous actors, who have even recorded a video asking, ‘Why is a union fighting for me?’ This refers to a video that circulated online last year about the controversial changes to SAG-AFTRA’s health plan, with star-laden comments like Amy Schumer, Morgan Freeman, Mark Hamill, and Whoopi Goldberg, who made the statement Trump cited in his letter.

“I no longer wish to be associated with your union,” concludes Trump’s letter. “As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA. You have done nothing for me.”

Following the publication of his resignation letter, Carteris and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director David White replied in two words to Trump: “Thank you.” At the same time, the union declined to say whether the disciplinary hearing will go as planned or whether his resignation renders it moot. But Twitter still greeted Carteris with some vintage West Beverly High love.

