Boris Johnson’s Assistant for Ethnic Minority Communities Threatened to Resign Because Minister Broke Rules | Political news





Boris Johnson’s special adviser on ethnic minority communities has threatened to step down because he claimed a top Tory had broken the ministerial code. Samuel Kasumu wrote a letter to the Prime Minister leaving his main post at 10 Downing Street on Thursday evening, but withdrew it hours later and agreed to stay on. He said he was leaving because of the “worrying” behavior of Equality Minister Kemi Badenoch when she posted on Twitter an email request for comment from UK HuffPost reporter Nadine White on a video with ministers of ethnic minorities promoting the adoption of COVID-19 vaccine. Ms Badenoch accused Ms White of spreading “disinformation” when the reporter had not published a story on the subject, and called her interest “frightening and bizarre.” The incident drew condemnation from the Labor Party, but Ms Badenoch refused to apologize – and Downing Street backed her, Prime Minister’s television spokeswoman Allegra Stratton, saying the minister believed that she had reasons for the comments. But to show how badly it went behind closed doors in Downing Street, Mr Kasumu, who is also a Tory adviser, said he was resigning due to the lack of crackdown on Ms Badenoch by senior officials of number 10. He wrote in his resignation letter: “Politics is of course an environment where there is always an opposition, an adversary. But I do believe that we should consider others as best we can in our conduct. “We can be steadfast, tough, but also civil and empathetic. “I am concerned that empathy is a word that is not conducive to the culture that has developed and that the damage that is often caused by our actions is not given much consideration. “As someone who has spent their entire adult life serving others, this tension has at times been unbearable. “Last week the actions of a minister were worrying. I think the ministerial code has been violated. More concerning than the act, however, was the lack of response internally. It was not OK or justifiable, but somehow nothing was said. “I waited, and waited, for something from the leadership team to even indicate an expected standard, but it didn’t materialize.” Mr Kasumu also accused Mr Johnson’s government of “choosing to pursue a divisive policy”. He subsequently withdrew his letter of resignation. A Downing Street spokesperson said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on individual staff members. “This government is committed to including and bringing communities together and is the most ethnically diverse in the history of this country. “Last year, we created a Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparities to examine and address inequalities and discrimination wherever they may be found. “It should be reported shortly.”

