Turkish President Erdogan says there is ‘no LGBT’ amid protests

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said there was “ no LGBT ” after activists clashed with police during a month-long protest at an Istanbul university.

“LGBT people, there is no such thing,” Erdoan said in a televised address to his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK) on Wednesday.

“This country is moral and it will walk into the future with these values.”

Last week, activists hung a poster showing the Kaaba in Mecca, Islam’s holiest site, draped in a rainbow flag, outside the office of a rector appointed by Erdogan.

Erdogan gave the university first place to former political candidate Melih Bulu, who was seen as undemocratic by students and teachers at the college. They are asking for his resignation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told party members ‘there is no LGBT’ during a televised speech on Wednesday

Erdogan called the protesters “terrorists” during his speech, adding that they will not be allowed to disrupt the country with their actions.

“This country will not be ruled by terrorists. We will do whatever is necessary to prevent this, ”Erdogan said, adding that the protesters lacked Turkey’s“ national and spiritual values ​​”.

“Are you students or terrorists trying to raid the rector’s room?” he added. “This country will no longer experience a Gezi event in Taksim, will not allow it. We are not on the side of the terrorists and we will not.

The unrest marks some of the biggest protests since 2013, when hundreds of thousands of people marched against government plans to build replica Ottoman barracks in Istanbul’s Gezi Park.

A violent eviction from a protest headquarters led to 3.5 million Turks taking to the streets at 5,000 rallies across the country.

Among their concerns were the erosion of freedom of the press, expression, assembly and the erosion of secularism of Erdogan’s Islamist government.

Twenty-two people were killed and 8,000 injured during the protests.

Bogazici University students hold an LGBT flag as they stage a protest in support of their friends detained outside a courthouse in Istanbul on Wednesday

On Tuesday, police fired tear gas and sprayed crowds of more than 1,000 people in Istanbul with rubber bullets.

Footage from the scene showed protesters clashing with riot police and some with bloody faces.

They demand the resignation of the former AK party candidate, and the protests sparked a nationwide debate over the reach of the ruling party and led to separate protests in Ankara.

This week, protests turned violent, leading to clashes with police in the country’s two main cities and the arrest of 300 students.

Erdogan called the protest movement “ LGBT youth ”. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Tuesday called the protesters “ LGBT deviants ” on Twitter.

On Saturday, Soylu wrote that “four LGBT monsters” had been arrested for “inciting hatred” along with the Kaaba poster.

The post was concealed by Twitter for breaking its “hateful conduct” rules.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price condemned the anti-LGBTQ rhetoric surrounding the debate.

Bleeding Turkish man talks to policeman on Tuesday at Istanbul protest

Price said that freedom of speech, “even speech that some may find uncomfortable, is an essential part of a vibrant and functioning democracy.”

“The United States … stands side by side with all those who fight for their basic democratic freedoms,” he said.

Bulu, the center of the protest, said he “never thought of resigning”.

The main leader of the opposition party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, called for Bulu’s resignation.

Ankara mayor Mansur Yavas urged Bulu in an open letter to “sacrifice” his position instead of “academic peace, youth and our future”.

Bulu, who has already asked the AK party to run for parliamentary elections, told HaberTurk that “the crisis would be completely over within six months.”

On Tuesday, academics gathered at the Bogazici campus again with their backs to the rector’s building in protest and chanted “Melih Bulu resigns,” carrying signs stating “159”, the number of people detained on Monday.

Protesters clash with riot officers during protests in Istanbul on Tuesday

Furkan Dogramaci, 23, who graduated from Bogazici last year, said a “ lynching campaign ” against the LGBT community was launched to thwart the real purpose of the protest.

The government’s response was to “divide us, separate us and end this movement,” he said.

University student Enes Gozukucuk, 23, who was among the protesters on Monday when police arrested 51 people, said the protests were against Bulu’s appointment and not against the government.

“We could have solved these problems between us at school. There was no need for violence from government forces, ”he said.