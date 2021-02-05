White House offers ‘full support’ for Donald Trump-era space force





WASHINGTON: The White House offered ‘full support’ for the Space Force on Wednesday, a day after the president’s top spokesman provoked a backlash with seemingly scornful comments about adding the Trump era to the US military.

‘They absolutely have the full support of the Biden administration,’ White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a briefing when asked if President Joe Biden supported the news branch of the military branch or whether he would take action to try to eliminate or diminish it.

“ We are not reviewing the decision to create the Space Force, ” she said.

Psaki noted that Congress should begin any dismantling of the force. She said the Defense Ministry’s desire to focus more attention and resources on security challenges in space has been a bipartisan concern for some time.

“ Thousands of men and women proudly serve in the Space Force, ” Psaki said. “ As you know, it was set by Congress and all other action should actually be taken by Congress, not the administration. ”

Psaki struck a dismissive tone on Tuesday when asked about Biden’s intentions.

“ Wow. Space force. This is today’s plane! She said, and called the question “ interesting. ”

Hours later, Psaki tweeted an attempt to clean up after some lawmakers, including Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama, the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, asked him to apologize.

“ We look forward to the continued work of Space Force and invite team members to come and visit us in the briefing room at any time to share an update on their important work, ” he said. she tweeted.

The Senior Space Force General said on Wednesday he would accept Psaki on the invitation.

“ I am very proud of the Guardians of the Space Force, ” General Jay Raymond, chief of space operations, said during a virtual event with Defense Writers. “ I see the value of this strength every day. I am ready to tell anyone about their great work and would love the opportunity. ”

The Space Force was launched in December 2019 as the first new military service since the Air Force was established as an independent entity in 1947. Raymond is seated at the table with the other Joint Chiefs, although the Space Force operates as part of the Air Force, much like the Marine Corps is a separate service but is overseen by the Navy.

The Space Force is currently much smaller than any other branch of the military, but acquires the standard attributes of a service, including an official flag, logo, seal, and doctrine. He launched advertisements to attract recruits. After much debate, it was decided last month that members of the Space Force would be called Guardians, although they did not yet have an official uniform.

The force plans to increase its strength from 2,400 active duty members to 6,400 by the end of this year.

Trump was very proud of Space Force and rarely gave a speech without mentioning it.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos