Anonymous US newspaper claims China Xi Jinping is biggest threat to US, what it means for India

New Delhi: An anonymous article published in the Atlantic Council, titled The longer telegram has created a buzz in the strategic world, on a global scale. The newspaper says China is the biggest challenge for the United States in the 21st century.

In episode 676 of ‘Cut the mess’, Editor-in-Chief Shekhar Gupta has analyzed some key points that emerge from this article.

Rise of an authoritarian China under Xi Jinping

The newspaper claims that the rise of an authoritarian China under Xi Jinping is the most important challenge facing the United States. It separates the Communist Party from the country and highlights the rise of the General Secretary of the Xis Party as the real threat.

The document goes on to say that US policy should be laser-focused on Xi and his inner circle and understand how to operate within China’s political strategic paradigm. US policy that aims to change China’s behavior must revolve around understanding China’s policy, otherwise it will be ineffective, which means playing with the policies of the Communist Party of China, Gupta said.

The paper also says that under Xi, China saw a return to a purely classical Marxist-Leninist construct, and the rise of a quasi-Maoist personality cult, which includes the elimination of all its political rivals. He adds that the country’s private sector, although thriving, has come under the control of the Communist Parties, Jack Ma is a good example, Gupta added, This is state capitalism, the ultimate example of capitalist capitalism. ‘State, where you can have a business but the party will control it.

The author also asserts that Xi Jinpings China is a revisionist power “through this, the author means that China wants to change things in depth. Xi does not accept to live on a continuum of his predecessors, ”Gupta said.

The newspaper goes on to say that the United States and the democratic world will feel Xi Jinpings’ gaze the most harshly, which is why Xi should be the main concern.

China’s weaknesses

The paper argues that China’s critical vulnerability lies in its economy. The Chinese Communist Party has a social contract with the Chinese people, which is to ensure economic growth, employment and continuous improvement in living standards. And as long as that happens, people have agreed to let the Communist Party have dictatorial power which is the social contract, Gupta explained. The authors’ argument is that if something happens that sends China’s economy into recession, that social contract will start to unravel.

The newspaper says that the rise of a personality cult after Mao has led to seething anger, mistrust and resentment within the Chinese Communist Party, which the United States can exploit. The transformation of China into a surveillance state with physical coercion against rivals has also led to anger, fear and resentment within the party which is another crack in the system.

What we need

The author of the articles is extremely critical of how the United States has treated China so far and says it does not even have an operational strategy on Beijing yet.

The author cites the 2017 United States National Security Strategy (NSS), but claims the document is not a detailed operational strategy and that there were disagreements within the Donald Trump administration on how to deal with China.

The author says America should ensure dominance in the Indo-Pacific region, arm Taiwan, protect Japan’s territorial integrity, and prevent Chinese expansionism in the South China Sea.

The author also suggests a bunch of red lines as the threat of a nuclear, chemical, biological attack on America or its treaty allies, either from China or from allies of China, especially North Korea. . Remember that the United States has 47 allies in the treaty and India is not one of them, Gupta added.

About India

The newspaper says China’s strategy towards India and Japan will remain uncertain, and it is impossible to say whether China wants to defuse the situations it has created. America needs a fully functioning Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) with India, Japan and Australia by pushing India to drop its remaining political and strategic reservations against such an arrangement, it says. in the document.

Two other points in the document that will interest India are its suggestion to stop Chinese expansionism not only among treaty allies, and that the United States should not stop immigration.

The document also suggests that India will have to intervene to convince the United States that it cannot disagree with China and Russia simultaneously.

Watch the full episode here:

