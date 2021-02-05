Indonesia, Malaysia pledge to counter anti-palm oil campaign | WGN 720 radio





In this photo released by the Indonesian Presidential Palace, President Joko Widodo, right, greets Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin as they meet at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia on Friday, February 5, 2021. Yassin is currently visiting from two days in the country. (Agus Suparto, Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP)

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) Malaysia and Indonesia agreed on Friday to coordinate and strengthen their campaign against, they say, international discrimination against palm oil, the country’s main product. Indonesia and Malaysia are the world’s largest exporters of palm oil, which plays an important role in their economic recovery. Together, they account for 85% of global palm oil production. But they are hampered by the European Union, which they say favors producers of other vegetable oils. After meeting Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, Indonesian President Joko Widodo told a joint press conference that Indonesia is fighting discrimination related to palm oil. Our fight will be optimal if we fight together, and Indonesia expects the same commitment from Malaysia, he said. Muhyiddin said his country will continue to strengthen cooperation with Indonesia to combat the negative campaign against palm oil and advance it for sustainable development. We are concerned about the current campaign against palm oil, especially in Europe, Australia and Oceania, Muhyiddin said. This campaign is groundless and does not reflect the sustainability of the global palm oil industry and its commitments against the EU and the WTO regarding free trade practices. He said the continuity of the palm oil sector is essential for both economies. There are over 2.7 million small palm oil producers in Indonesia and 600,000 in Malaysia. In December, the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, to which Malaysia and Indonesia belong, improved relations with the EU after years of reservations from Indonesia and from Malaysia. They oppose the EU’s policy on palm oil which qualifies it as unsustainable and presents plans to phase out its use in biofuels by 2030. The dispute began in 2017, when the European Parliament issued a resolution effectively refusing to recognize palm oil as a renewable biofuel feedstock due to deforestation, social disputes and labor rights issues associated with its production. The measure was approved by the European Commission in 2019, which puts the bloc on track to phase out palm oil as a biofuel. The EU has also decided to impose an import tariff on biodiesel from Indonesia, set between 8% and 18% over the next five years. He cited both environmental concerns and the need to balance what he called the unfair benefit to Indonesian producers from the country’s subsidy on biodiesel. Both decisions were criticized by Indonesia and Malaysia, prompting the Indonesian government to file a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization in December 2019. Malaysia followed suit on January 15, a declared Muhyiddin. We need to make sure that we can protect our palm oil industry to save millions of people, including small farmers, whose lives depend entirely on this industry in Indonesia and Malaysia, Muhyiddin said. The Associated Press investigative reports late last year found that many palm oil companies in Indonesia and Malaysia are exploiting children on their plantations. The investigation into child labor was part of a closer examination of the industry that also revealed rape, forced labor trafficking and slavery.



