‘You were taking cases against Farooq Haider when the Kashmiris needed you most,’ Maryam told PM Imran





PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressing the crowd at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Kashmir Solidarity Jalsa in Muzaffarabad on February 5, 2021. YouTube / Hum News Live

MUZAFFARABAD: The PML-N vice president said on Friday that when the people of Kashmir most needed Prime Minister Imran Khan, they were taking cases against Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider.

The PML-N vice-president expressed her solidarity with the Kashmiris during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Kashmiri solidarity jalsa, where she also criticized the government in place for its “failed policies”.

“The elections in Kashmir are coming soon and the people demand that this ‘bogus’ Prime Minister send us back Kashmir which was before August 5, 2019, or else resign.”

The PML-N leader said that when the people of Kashmir needed the outgoing Prime Minister, they were busy securing votes in their bid for Senate seats.

“It is unfortunate that whenever we discuss the fall of Kashmir, Imran Khan is also mentioned,” she said, asking the prime minister what message he brought to the people of Kashmir today.

“Did you bring them the message that you had failed in your fight for them?”

PDM leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressing the crowd during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Kashmir Solidarity Jalsa in Muzaffarabad on February 5, 2021. YouTube / Hum News Live

Meanwhile, addressing the rally, PDM leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman said “the forces that attempt to separate the Kashmiris from Pakistan would be cursed in the future.” Paying homage, he said the ancestors of Kashmir decided to side with Pakistan, while the current generations also followed.

“Until there was an elected government in Pakistan, no Modi dared to revoke the special status of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and make it an Indian province,” Fazl said.

Today, Imran Khan and his lobby reflect on the “Kashmir divide” and due to their consideration, Modi, taking advantage of the situation, has taken this step.

Using the platform to remind the people of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statements, Fazl said: “You were the one who wanted Modi to win. He is also the first man who, before coming to power, presented a formula for dividing Kashmir into three parts. “

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the PPP, addressing the crowd during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Kashmir Solidarity Jalsa in Muzaffarabad on February 5, 2021. YouTube / Hum News Live

Moving forward, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said it was a “tragedy” for Pakistan, the country which has seen figures like Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto as prime ministers have now a “puppet” and a “selected” prime minister.

“History will remember that when there were conditions of genocide in Kashmir when Kashmir was attacked while the whole region was turned into a prison, our Prime Minister, on the floor of the National Assembly, said what “what can I do? “

Bilawal said that such a prime minister does not just threaten the freedom of Pakistanis and Kashmiris. Only “an elected representative and a democracy in the country” could respond to Modi and not with fascism.

Fingering at the prime minister, he said the prime minister had claimed to be the Kashmiri ambassador, but so far “he was only Kulbhushan Jadhav’s ambassador”.

“He keeps repeating that he will not give NROs to others, however, he tries to give Kulbhushan Jadhav an NRO and that too without informing the National Assembly, through an ordinance.”

Congratulating the Pakistani Air Force, he said our brave pilots shot down the enemy plane, but our prime minister is sending the prisoners of war back after serving them tea.

Bilawal said if the Kashmiris had been left to decide their future, they would have chosen to be free. “Hamara nara tumhara nara, rai shumari, rai shumari.”

More soon…

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos