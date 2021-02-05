Why Aldi wrote a strongly worded letter to Boris Johnson





Aldi wrote a strongly worded letter to Boris Johnson calling for greater protection of his workforce who are on the “front line” in the pandemic. In a letter posted on its social media today (February 5), the supermarket asked the Prime Minister to protect his retail colleagues from violence and abuse, as has been done in Scotland. He calls for the creation of a new statutory offense for attacks, threats or mistreatment of traders, especially since the pandemic has caused a sharp increase in incidents against staff. The letter reads: “We are writing as senior leaders in the retail industry to express our concerns about the growing problem of violence and abuse suffered by hundreds of thousands of our colleagues. “We ask that you take this issue with the seriousness it deserves and improve the protection of our employees by creating a new statutory offense of assault, threat or abuse of a retail employee.” To get news like this delivered straight to your inbox, Click here The letter goes on to say that in a report last March, the BRC’s annual crime survey reported that more than 400 incidents of violence or abuse were occurring every day. Many of these events have happened when someone has been challenged for identification or been the victim of shoplifting. He says some of the staff were spat or coughed up. Aldi says the pandemic has exacerbated the problem and “caused a dramatic spike” in incidents. They say one company reports seeing more than 4,500 violent incidents involving a weapon in 2020, another reported a 600% increase in violent incidents against their employees due to the implementation of Covid restrictions. The letter says, “These are not commercial crimes, and certainly not victimless crimes. “They have a serious impact on people who have been injured or who have suffered psychological trauma, their families and the communities they serve.” The letter acknowledges that the majority of customers treat staff with “kindness,” but that steps must be taken to deter those who do not.







