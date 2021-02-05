Politics
Checking the reality of the PLA army’s powerful claim
The Chinese have learned the worst from the best. Global Times, the English-language media of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), draws direct inspiration from Joseph Goebbels, the propaganda chief of the WWII Nazi Party. A high-profile speech on his part, if you tell a big enough lie and keep repeating it, people will eventually believe it, forms the mantra of Hu Xijin, editor of the Global Times and his political master Xi Jinping. Although the target appears to be the English-speaking world, the CCP has managed to deceive only its citizens, as the loopholes in their stories continue to be exposed.
The story is simple: the PLA is on its way to becoming one of the most powerful armies in the world. Hundreds of images, of serious soldiers with seemingly sophisticated rifles, carrier drones and what look like exoskeleton suits, have been plastered across the internet, including on various social media platforms. Chinese state-affiliated media such as CCTV and CGTN show clips of PLA soldiers using high-tech communications equipment, drone swarm launchers and robots. All of this is complemented by a number of articles on global print and online news platforms, broadcast, retweeted and posted by fascinated Party fans around the world. This adulation, of course, is based on the Party’s supposed military and technological superiority and its likely intentions to use that power for good.
However, this iron curtain of deception is now in tatters in the recent confrontation with India. Although Global Times, CCTV and CGTN have persisted with the illusion that the PLA is a technologically superior army and is on the way to operationalizing its warfare under computerized conditions, the reality is much more bland and mundane. Not only is China unable to utilize one of its much-vaunted technological advantages against India in the high Himalayas, but it has also failed to provide its soldiers with valuable innovative solutions to the harsh conditions prevailing there. the Tibetan plateau.
Consider a recent, almost comical January 23, 2021 report from the Global Times regarding discussions of the contents of a backpack worn by an PLA soldier in the Xinjiang Military District, one of the two facing the India in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR). Using two fictitious soldiers (the soldiers used in most of the Global Times propaganda articles are fictitious, given the PLA’s near-vacuum-sealed environment for discussions and debates), the report attempts to make bring out the attention to detail of the PLA hierarchy. to the needs of his soldiers but ends up mocking and in the process, highlighting the plebeian mentality of the high-profile generals and their soldiers.
The hypothetical bickering over carrying a toothbrush or a towel and ultimately ending up with a lighter 500g backpack to accommodate extra balls is quite humorous. The difference between an informed army and its manifestation on the ground could not be more striking. The PLA was tasked with fighting and winning informed local wars when the Big Bang reforms and restructuring were announced by the prime minister. But it seems the forces on the ground misunderstood this for the misinformation and propaganda where all power is applied.
In addition, there are a number of recent images on the World Wide Web that show PLA soldiers carrying loads in the Greater Tibet area using four-legged ground drones, commonly known as mules, and of carriers. Compare that with the massive fanfare with which carrier drones have been heralded in the digital realm. A Global Times article from September 11, 2020 highlighted the revolutionary way drones will avoid the hardships of an extended and often precarious supply chain. The reality on the ground paints a whole different picture. The Chinese soldier is also unable to support major logistics arrangements in the Tibet Military District, nor are drones able to transport loads, including the advertised hot food, medicine and supplies to a Real Line of Control (LAC) outpost.
Another article by the same Global Times featured the thermal shelters built by the PLA for its troops which included two wood and gas variants.
However, in none of the subsequent photographs of the PLA troops on the front line with India has this overrated luxury accommodation been found anywhere, reinforcing the suspicion of many that these tents and hostels are just for the show. , like paintings paraded through China using dummy equipment every year.
It is time for the world to see through the Chinese deception and overturn its self-proclaimed status as a world power once and for all. Pushing and testing the limits of endurance and patience of major democracies around the world, China is caught up in its own web of self-deception, which will break down and unravel very soon.
Warning
The opinions expressed above are those of the author.
END OF ARTICLE
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]