Checking the reality of the PLA army’s powerful claim

The Chinese have learned the worst from the best. Global Times, the English-language media of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), draws direct inspiration from Joseph Goebbels, the propaganda chief of the WWII Nazi Party. A high-profile speech on his part, if you tell a big enough lie and keep repeating it, people will eventually believe it, forms the mantra of Hu Xijin, editor of the Global Times and his political master Xi Jinping. Although the target appears to be the English-speaking world, the CCP has managed to deceive only its citizens, as the loopholes in their stories continue to be exposed.

The story is simple: the PLA is on its way to becoming one of the most powerful armies in the world. Hundreds of images, of serious soldiers with seemingly sophisticated rifles, carrier drones and what look like exoskeleton suits, have been plastered across the internet, including on various social media platforms. Chinese state-affiliated media such as CCTV and CGTN show clips of PLA soldiers using high-tech communications equipment, drone swarm launchers and robots. All of this is complemented by a number of articles on global print and online news platforms, broadcast, retweeted and posted by fascinated Party fans around the world. This adulation, of course, is based on the Party’s supposed military and technological superiority and its likely intentions to use that power for good.

However, this iron curtain of deception is now in tatters in the recent confrontation with India. Although Global Times, CCTV and CGTN have persisted with the illusion that the PLA is a technologically superior army and is on the way to operationalizing its warfare under computerized conditions, the reality is much more bland and mundane. Not only is China unable to utilize one of its much-vaunted technological advantages against India in the high Himalayas, but it has also failed to provide its soldiers with valuable innovative solutions to the harsh conditions prevailing there. the Tibetan plateau.

Consider a recent, almost comical January 23, 2021 report from the Global Times regarding discussions of the contents of a backpack worn by an PLA soldier in the Xinjiang Military District, one of the two facing the India in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR). Using two fictitious soldiers (the soldiers used in most of the Global Times propaganda articles are fictitious, given the PLA’s near-vacuum-sealed environment for discussions and debates), the report attempts to make bring out the attention to detail of the PLA hierarchy. to the needs of his soldiers but ends up mocking and in the process, highlighting the plebeian mentality of the high-profile generals and their soldiers.

The hypothetical bickering over carrying a toothbrush or a towel and ultimately ending up with a lighter 500g backpack to accommodate extra balls is quite humorous. The difference between an informed army and its manifestation on the ground could not be more striking. The PLA was tasked with fighting and winning informed local wars when the Big Bang reforms and restructuring were announced by the prime minister. But it seems the forces on the ground misunderstood this for the misinformation and propaganda where all power is applied.

In addition, there are a number of recent images on the World Wide Web that show PLA soldiers carrying loads in the Greater Tibet area using four-legged ground drones, commonly known as mules, and of carriers. Compare that with the massive fanfare with which carrier drones have been heralded in the digital realm. A Global Times article from September 11, 2020 highlighted the revolutionary way drones will avoid the hardships of an extended and often precarious supply chain. The reality on the ground paints a whole different picture. The Chinese soldier is also unable to support major logistics arrangements in the Tibet Military District, nor are drones able to transport loads, including the advertised hot food, medicine and supplies to a Real Line of Control (LAC) outpost.

Another article by the same Global Times featured the thermal shelters built by the PLA for its troops which included two wood and gas variants.

However, in none of the subsequent photographs of the PLA troops on the front line with India has this overrated luxury accommodation been found anywhere, reinforcing the suspicion of many that these tents and hostels are just for the show. , like paintings paraded through China using dummy equipment every year.

It is time for the world to see through the Chinese deception and overturn its self-proclaimed status as a world power once and for all. Pushing and testing the limits of endurance and patience of major democracies around the world, China is caught up in its own web of self-deception, which will break down and unravel very soon.

