Turkey triples budget for founding rival Gulenist schools





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ordered a 300% budget increase for the Maarif Foundation, which was created in part to replace schools and colleges linked to his exiled enemy, Fethullah Gulen. The presidential decree on the budget of the Maarif Foundation was published in the Official Gazette Thursday. Its annual budget is now 1.23 billion lire, or around 140 million euros. This money will come from the general budget of the Ministry of Education, MEB. The Maarif Foundation was opened in 2016, a month before the failed coup attempt that Erdogan blamed on Fethullah Gulen, who has lived in exile in the United States since 1999. The huge increase in funding has drawn criticism in Turkey, with some calling it a waste of money at a time when Turkey’s national education system is suffering from the effects of the pandemic and economic hardship. Orhan Yildirim, leader of the education and science workers union, told the daily Republic that the education system was already in great demand. All the financial resources saved at the Maarif Foundation mean that the needs of millions of families and students who continue their lives in economic difficulties will be transferred elsewhere. “The MEB did not provide computers, tablets or the Internet for distance learning students (in the pandemic), but shares this huge budget with the Maarif. It is the hand of the state that seizes the rights of our children, he said. Baris Uluocak, a senior official with the Education and Science Workers’ Union, said huge sums have been paid to Maarif since its inception. Millions of students cannot access online education. The MEB budget should be used for our students, not for the Maarif Foundation, Uluocak said. The Turkish government blames Gulen and his supporters for staging a failed coup attempt in 2016 and calls it the Fethullahist Terror Organization, or FETO for short. As a result of the failed coup, hundreds of schools run by Gülen and a dozen colleges and universities were closed in Turkey. However, those that operate abroad, including in the Balkans, are still functioning, which is why the Maarif Foundation is focused on opening hundreds of educational institutions abroad. The Foundation, also known as the Maarif Schools, now has 353 educational institutions and 40 student dormitories in 67 different countries around the world, training more than 40,000 students. Its portfolio includes five schools and one university in Albania, four schools in Bosnia and Herzegovina, eight schools in Kosovo, four schools and one student dormitory in North Macedonia and seven schools in Romania.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos