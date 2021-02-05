Indian protests against agricultural reforms attract new supporters





BHAINSWAL, India (Reuters) – Thousands of farmers in a politically important Indian state rallied on Friday to oppose new farm laws, signaling growing support for a months-long campaign to end government reforms. Angry at what they see as legislation that benefits private buyers at the expense of producers, tens of thousands of farmers camped on the outskirts of the capital, New Delhi, for more than two months, calling for the withdrawal of laws passed in September. . Much of the initial support for the protests came from rice and wheat farmers in northern India, particularly the opposition-ruled state of Punjab. But, in a sign of a growing challenge to the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, more than 10,000 farmers from all political and religious backgrounds gathered in the state of Uttar Pradesh on Friday to show their support for the protests. Ramkumar Choudhary, a local leader from Bagpat district, told crowds of Hindu and Muslim farmers in Bhainswal village that thousands more will travel to Delhi unless the government overturns the laws. So far, only 1% of people have left the villages. The day we send 50% of our population, there will be no place to move in Delhi, he said. Devender Singh, a sugarcane farmer who attended the rally, said the agitation attracted broad support. 100% of farmers from all communities join the protest, he said, farmers are unable to make ends meet. Hundreds of police, many armed and wearing riot gear, stood aside, but there was no problem. Uttar Pradesh is India’s largest state and a critical election battlefield state. While the Modis party has a comfortable majority in parliament, support for protests by politically influential sugar cane farmers in Uttar Pradesh will be a concern. Farmers say the laws mean an end to long-standing support prices for their crops and will make them vulnerable to the whims of big buyers. They are asking that the laws be struck down. The government claims that reforming the inefficient agricultural sector will open up new opportunities for farmers and, although it has offered some concessions, has ruled out withdrawing the laws. The protests were largely peaceful but erupted in turmoil on January 26 as some farmers clashed with police in New Delhi and one person was killed and hundreds injured. Much to the annoyance of governments, the protests have drawn growing international control, with celebrities including pop star Rihanna and environmental activist Greta Thunberg announcing their support for farmers. Report by Devjyot Ghoshal in Bhainswal; Written by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Robert Birsel and Steve Orlofsky

