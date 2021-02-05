Everything you need to know to take on the new challenges





The Cold War is currently on the rise due to the number of new updates that have been added to the game. The recent update to the new map, Firebase Z, has been around the world since its release. Players have been really curious about these new changes to the game. To help you out, we’ve managed to put together as much information as possible about it. Learn more about the Cold War Intel Firebase Z locations. Read also | Xi Jinping warns of ‘new cold war’ if US pursues protectionism and divisive policies Read also | Cold War 1.11 Patch Notes Revealed: Activision to add a new Firebase Z card Intel Firebase Z slots Recently, gamers have been trying to find information on Intel Firebase Z locations from the Cold War. This happens because they want to complete this new map and get the new weapons and rewards added to the Cold War. But it’s certainly not an easy task to find all of these locations at once. We have listed all these places to visit to carry out this new mission of the Cold War. But if you still can’t figure it out, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered with all of the Firebase Z locations and a little video that will help you find all of those locations and complete the challenge. Learn more about Firebase Z locations. Village (departure area): can be found near the A Shau Valley of Vietnam

Helipad: reach the location using the teleporter

North Gate (planning offices, mission control, OPC)

East gate (barracks, field hospital, data center)

South Gate (Military Command, Motorpool, Weapons Lab) Learn more about the Cold War Currently, the standard edition of the game costs £ 59.99, while the Cross-gen bundle costs £ 64.99. Other than that, the Cold War download size will be around 95GB and 133GB for PS4 and PS5 respectively. 93GB and 136GB represent the total Cold War size for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users respectively. The creators of Call Of Duty had posted a trailer for COD Cold War on their youtube page. It’s called “Know Your Story” and is a little teaser for their upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The makers certainly went to bring real Cold War incidents into the game. The trailer also says it was inspired by real events. The teaser doesn’t show much about the gameplay or graphics of the game, but gives a brief idea of ​​the game’s plot. Players may or may not be involved with an alleged Soviet spy named “Perseus”. This was flashed during the video and could be essential information about the game. Read also | Black Ops Cold War Firebase Z: New Map for Zombies Game Mode Read also | Stages of the Cold War Firebase Z Easter Egg; Why is the Easter egg disabled?







