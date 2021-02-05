Our problem is with the PTI government, not the open ballots: Maryam





PML-N President Maryam Nawaz said opposition parties had no problem with the open ballot but the “bogus” government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The government and the opposition disagree on the voting process for the next senatorial elections. The PTI tabled a bill in the National Assembly aimed at organizing elections by open ballot. Opposition parties opposed the bill.

Speaking of open ballots, Maryam pointed out that they ultimately wanted to move on to holding open ballots. “We will not work with this bogus government, however.” Our only problem is with this government and no one else.

Maryam was addressing the Pakistani Democratic Movement rally in Muzaffarabad on Friday. The PDM, an alliance of Pakistani opposition parties, launched a campaign against Prime Minister Khan’s government in September 2020. It has held several rallies in major cities across the country, but the government has remained unmoved.

Imran Khan conveniently forgot how to try to influence some of our supporters in the last Senate elections. “We saw the worst rig in Pakistan’s history three years ago.” Imran Khan threatened our voters and did everything to change their minds. But now that he’s afraid his party members will change votes, he wants an open ballot.

“Pakistanis are not stupid,” she noted. “We understand what you are trying to do.”

Any government that comes to power by rigging elections cannot be trusted to work in the best interests of the country. “Imran Khan only knows how to polish shoes.” She said he called his “elders” when he was unable to handle the opposition. “Members of our party have received threatening calls from the elders of Imran Khan and demanded that they accept the government’s legislation on senatorial elections.”

Maryam said Pakistan is asking Imran Khan to resign. “Do the Kashmiris want the same?”

Imran Khan is used to taking money from people. He wants people to pay him to quit too, she noted.

PDM to march to Islamabad on March 26

Opposition parties will march towards Islamabad against the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 26, Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced Thursday.

The announcement came after a PDM meeting in Islamabad.

Our goal is to rid the nation of this illegal and incompetent government and return the stolen votes to them, the PDM leader said.

Opposition parties will jointly contest the senatorial elections, which are expected to take place in March, according to Fazl. The decision to resign from assemblies has been withdrawn for the time being.

