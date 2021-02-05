British doctors urge Boris Johnson to adopt plant-based diet

“ The obligation of a world leader ”

Speaking in a statement sent to Vegan Food and Living, Dr Shireen Kassam of Plant health online tell us:

World leaders have an obligation to do everything in their power to maintain the policies they have established.

A complete plant-based diet is essential in tackling health and environmental concerns, so we called on the Prime Minister and his fiancée Carrie Symonds, a passionate animal welfare activist and former vegetarian, to take action. by setting an example for the nation.

We believe that by adopting a healthy vegan diet for their families, Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds will connect with the current issues. “

‘Improve long-term public health’

Dr Kassam continued, nutrition is increasingly recognized as an important factor in disease prevention and health development.

Currently, the NHS spends $ 14 billion on diabetes treatment each year alone, with poor nutrition seen as a greater risk of death than smoking. Meanwhile, a recent survey of more than 5,000 adults by Public Health England found that 7 out of 10 Adults are motivated by Covid-19 to make healthier lifestyle changes.

However, we know that most people find it difficult to navigate the choices presented to them and that it can be difficult to know where to start. Boris Johnson must lead the way in recognizing the steps to improve public health at long term, and we implore him to do so. take the simple but effective step of adopting a plant-based diet for the good of the country.

The Plant-Based Health Online team is offering the couple free consultations on their new online service, with fees to be donated to Made in Hackney, an eco-friendly community cooking school that has helped those in need throughout. throughout the pandemic.

Do you want to show your agreement? You can Sign this petition to support PBHO’s call for Boris Johnson to turn to plants.

