Politics
British doctors urge Boris Johnson to adopt plant-based diet
A group of vegan doctors and health professionals are urging UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to adopt a plant-based diet.
As well as benefiting his own health, doctors believe the move would encourage the nation to follow in his footsteps and make healthier lifestyle changes.
A plant-based diet has been proven to minimize the risk of various diseases, including some forms of cancers and heart disease, as well as the impact of underlying diseases on Covid-19. Plus, a vegan diet is the only real sustainable choice for the planet, so if the nation turned more to plants, there would be a lot to be gained.
The campaign is led by Plant-Based Health Online co-founders Dr Laura Freeman and Dr Shireen Kassam, who aim to demonstrate the positive benefits of switching to a plant-based diet in Johnson.
Again this year, Johnson’s fiancée Carrie Symonds was named PETA’s Person of the Year for her humanitarian and animal activism efforts around the world. Therefore, it looks like Carrie could be the one to convince her future husband of the environmental and ethical benefits that a vegan diet can bring.
“ The obligation of a world leader ”
Speaking in a statement sent to Vegan Food and Living, Dr Shireen Kassam of Plant health online tell us:
World leaders have an obligation to do everything in their power to maintain the policies they have established.
A complete plant-based diet is essential in tackling health and environmental concerns, so we called on the Prime Minister and his fiancée Carrie Symonds, a passionate animal welfare activist and former vegetarian, to take action. by setting an example for the nation.
We believe that by adopting a healthy vegan diet for their families, Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds will connect with the current issues. “
‘Improve long-term public health’
Dr Kassam continued, nutrition is increasingly recognized as an important factor in disease prevention and health development.
Currently, the NHS spends $ 14 billion on diabetes treatment each year alone, with poor nutrition seen as a greater risk of death than smoking. Meanwhile, a recent survey of more than 5,000 adults by Public Health England found that 7 out of 10 Adults are motivated by Covid-19 to make healthier lifestyle changes.
However, we know that most people find it difficult to navigate the choices presented to them and that it can be difficult to know where to start. Boris Johnson must lead the way in recognizing the steps to improve public health at long term, and we implore him to do so. take the simple but effective step of adopting a plant-based diet for the good of the country.
The Plant-Based Health Online team is offering the couple free consultations on their new online service, with fees to be donated to Made in Hackney, an eco-friendly community cooking school that has helped those in need throughout. throughout the pandemic.
Do you want to show your agreement? You can Sign this petition to support PBHO’s call for Boris Johnson to turn to plants.
Featured Image Credit: Photo by Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images
