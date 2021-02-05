Modi risks turning India into a nation of gangster capitalists

Rupa Subramanya is a researcher and commentator. She is a distinguished member of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada.

Earlier this month, Adani Airports became the largest shareholder of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai after its purchase was approved by the Airports Authority of India, the government agency that regulates Indian airports.

AA is one of a series of infrastructure and energy companies sponsored by Indian billionaire magnate Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Indian group Adani. After a wave of recent acquisitions, Adani Group now manages the largest number of airports in India, having no presence in the sector a few years ago.

Adani’s meteoric rise is reflected in his net worth, which has increased by around 340% since May 2014 to reach around $ 34 billion in January 2021, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. This places him second after India’s richest individual and Chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, who has also seen his wealth increase. As it turns out, the sharp rise in billionaire wealth, although before the current government, accelerated during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who came to power in a landslide electoral victory in May 2014.

Both Adani and Ambani are from the western Indian state of Gujarat, which is also Modi’s home state, and they have ties to him dating back to when he was chief minister of that state from 2001 until he became prime minister in 2014. Modi’s proximity to the two tycoons is no secret.

Indeed, when he became Prime Minister, Modi flew from Ahmedabad to New Delhi on Adani’s private jet. During his successful election campaign, Adani’s fleet of private jets allowed Modi to sleep in his own bed every night after a full day of campaigning.

Then-Gujarat State Chief Minister Narendra Modi, right, talks to Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani in October 2007: Modi’s proximity to the two tycoons is not a secret. © AP

Ambani has performed quite well in recent years. According to the Investment Trends Monitor of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, foreign direct investment in India increased 13% in 2020 to reach $ 57 billion, mainly for the digital economy. A whopping $ 27 billion – just under half – went to Ambani’s conglomerate Reliance Industries, primarily its digital services arm, Jio Platforms.

What makes Ambani and Adani’s recent success all the more striking is that it occurs in an economy that contracted significantly in 2020. According to the International Monetary Fund, the gross domestic product of India fell around 8% last year, making it the worst performing major economy. Yet Indian tycoons continue to perform like gangbusters.

The disproportionate success of well-connected business moguls during tough economic times raises concerns that their success may not be due to entrepreneurial acumen, but rather to their ability to navigate India’s regulatory maze and closeness to those who do. are in power. This is clearly a primary factor as to why large foreign investors like Facebook and Google are choosing to partner with leading Indian companies like Reliance rather than going it alone.

Ironically, Modi’s astonishing election victory in 2014 was fueled by general public disgust with the perceived link between government and big business, which resulted in a wave of corruption scams and tarnished the image of the previous government. While crony capitalism is alive and well in Modi’s India, it hasn’t sparked a public outcry, and no major scams have surfaced. Additionally, the new Indian oligarchs are positioning themselves as national champions, mobilizing rhetoric that echoes Modi himself.

The recent government reversal, involving higher tariffs and an industrial policy aimed at promoting national champions, clearly works in favor of Ambani and Adani. Indeed, Adani’s takeover of Mumbai airport came as a surprise, as the previous majority shareholder, GVK Airports Holding, had a pre-existing agreement with the National Infrastructure Investment Fund, an Indian government fund, Abu Dhabi Investment. Authority, the Abu Dhabi Sovereign Investment Fund and Investments in Public Sector Pension Plans of Canada, a Canadian Crown corporation.

Airliners park at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in May 2020: Adani’s takeover of Mumbai airport came as a surprise. © Hindustan Times / Getty Images

The parallels between the evolution of state capitalism in India and similar developments in previous decades in East Asia are obvious. Rather than the free-for-all of Anglo-American laissez-faire capitalism, state capitalism creates a regulatory framework that favors national champions, who become de facto monopolies in their respective industries. The resulting gains in terms of economies of scale could in theory outweigh the losses resulting from reduced productivity gains in a less competitive environment.

India’s current adoption of a state-led development model contrasts with its pre-liberalization experience, characterized by high tariff barriers and little or no foreign investment or technology transfer. The current avatar has married protective trade barriers with receptivity to foreign investment and favors domestic champions, essentially trying to replicate the East Asian experience. South Korea chaebol system, which favors large industrial conglomerates, demonstrates that this model can work.

But the East Asian experience was based on an export orientation and rapid economic growth, none of which is present in India’s current situation. The collapse of Russia’s Kremlin-led oligarch model into gangster capitalism, against the backdrop of a stagnant economy, highlights the dangers of stifling competitiveness and privileging established incumbents.

In the absence of a vibrant economic environment in India, today’s cronies can become tomorrow’s gangsters, just as happened in Russia.