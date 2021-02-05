Pakistan knew Kashmir autonomy would disappear, did nothing, says Hamid Mir





Pakistan knew that the Indian government had planned to repeal the limited autonomy of the Kashmirs in August 2019 and did nothing to counter it, a senior Pakistani journalist said.

The claim was made by Hamid Mir, a prominent Pakistani journalist who said the issue of repealing Articles 370 and 35A – which guaranteed limited autonomy and protected demographic character of Kashmir – was discussed during the powerful meeting of Pakistan National Security Council.

Mir said the meeting took place in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, three days before August 5, 2019.

Pakistan’s National Security Council is chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, and its military includes chiefs of the army, navy and air force.

Mir’s claim is astounding as Islamabad had expressed surprise and shock at the new Delhis’ abrogation of the Kashmir’s limited autonomy.

The reporter claimed that the meeting in Islamabad was also attended by Raja Farooq Haider, the Prime Minister of the Pakistan-administered Kashmir, who had suggested countering the planned move of New Delhis.

Raja Farooq Haider was briefed (during the meeting) on ​​what will happen in Kashmir in the next two or three days. Articles 370 and 35A were mentioned. When Mr. Raja (Farooq Haider) suggested ways to counter it, no one agreed to him, Mir said.

Mir, who spoke at a national conference organized by Jamaat-e-Islami on Kashmir on February 3, 2021, held on the eve of the annual Pakistani Kashmir Solidarity Day, also urged Haider to show courage and reveal the details of the meeting. It should be clear that nothing happened all at once, Mir said.

Mir also said that the Islamabads’ attempt to give Gilgit Baltistan provisional status would end the mandate of the UN resolutions on Kashmir. He said the Pakistani administration was also trying to get consensus on changing the position of the Line of Control to the international border.

We have always come to ask for your help: Kashmir Walla is fighting on many fronts and if you don’t act now it would be too late. 2020 was a year like no other and we entered it already beaten. Press freedom in Kashmir was reaching new lows as the entire population gradually emerged from one of the world’s longest communication cuts.

We are not a large organization. A few thousand rupees from each of you would make a huge difference.

The Kashmir Walla plans to cover breaks broadly and honestly, report and analyze everything that matters to you. You can help us.

Choose a plan according to your location

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos