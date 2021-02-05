More Indians willing to get covid vaccine if political leaders do so: survey

Weeks after India launched the world’s largest vaccination campaign on January 16, vaccine reluctance in India fell 16% in one month, new study by LocalCircles found. , a community social media platform.

58% of Indians are still reluctant to take the covid vaccine. The survey, which received more than 25,000 responses from citizens located in 289 districts of India, said that 42% of Indians are now ready to take the vaccine, the number is expected to rise to 65% if government leaders so agree. take.

About 39% of hesitant people said they were ready to get the vaccine if central and state government leaders, MPs and MPs (MPs and members of the Legislative Assembly) lead by example and take the lead. fire. Globally, US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Queen Elizabeth II and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, King Salman of Saudi Arabia and Indonesian President Joko Widodo, among others, have been publicly vaccinated.

Read also | The vaccination campaign is slowly resuming

In India, opposition parties, as well as medical professionals, have urged the government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and key leaders, to take doses of Covishield or Covaxin, which could help reduce considerably the problems of trust and fear among citizens. If executives take the vaccine, the survey says reluctance levels are expected to drop from 58% to 35%.

The survey found that 29% of citizens said they would wait up to three months before taking the vaccine. Additionally, 5% said they would wait 3-6 months, 12% said they would wait 6-12 months, and 5% said they would wait more than 12 months before deciding. Only 2% of citizens said they would not take it at all, while 5% couldn’t say, LocalCircles said.

Meanwhile, 62% of respondents said they wanted immunization and adverse event data to be available for their district. Only 13% of citizens say they have access to data relating to vaccination centers, daily vaccinations and adverse events in their district.

India is set to immunize five million frontline health workers.

Since October 2020, LocalCircles has been collecting citizens’ responses to learn about their approach to vaccination against covid-19. The latest LocalCircles vaccine reluctance survey, conducted Jan. 25, found that 60% of citizens were still reluctant to take the covid-19 vaccine immediately. The majority of respondents to this survey argued that they were largely concerned about side effects, with a small percentage unsure of its effectiveness.

According to Harish Bijoor, branding expert and founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc, mass vaccination campaigns such as polio have always raised doubts about safety and effectiveness in people’s minds.

“I believe that opinion leaders from all fields who participate in the vaccination campaign will give immense confidence and hope to the citizens. A great way to effectively implement the vaccination campaign is to make the leadership vaccination public. politicians (chief ministers, cabinet and central government). In addition, Bollywood celebrities and cricketers, who enjoy huge fan base, can also help build confidence in the campaign by sharing their experience of jab-taking “, he added.