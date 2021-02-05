Parliament live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi commits to the well-being of farmers, says Union Minister of Agriculture | India News





February 5, 2021, 13:01 PM Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar told Rajya Sabha: We have started supplying MSP, 50 percent more than the cost of production. In addition, an agricultural infrastructure fund of Rs 1 lakh crore was donated under the Atmanirbhar package. We have tried to ensure that the necessary investments reach the agricultural sector. Our efforts are aimed at doubling farmers’ incomes and rapidly increasing agriculture’s contribution to GDP. These agricultural laws are also an important step in this direction. I want to tell his House and the farmers that Prime Minister Modi is committed to ensuring the well-being of farmers. February 5, 2021, 12:59 p.m. Union Agriculture Minister NarendraTomar talks about the farmers’ agitation: Farmers are misled that others would occupy their land if these laws were enforced. Let me know if there is a single provision in the contract farming law that allows any trader to take the land from any farmer. Our goal is to make positive changes in the lives of farmers. Who would have thought that fruits and vegetables would be transported by rail? 100 Kisan Rails, which are sort of mobile cold rooms, have been started. They help farmers get a fair price for their produce. I made it clear that if the government is prepared to make changes, that does not mean there is a problem with farm laws. People in a particular state are misinformed. February 5, 2021, 12:57 p.m. Congress and Shiv Sena have given notice of an adjournment motion to Lok Sabha, “demanding the repeal of three farm laws due to farmer agitation.” February 5, 2021, 12:57 p.m. Saugata Ray, Congressman for Trinamool, gave notice of an adjournment motion to Lok Sabha over the alleged “police crackdown on farmers with use of barbed wire, spikes, trenches”. February 5, 2021, 12:57 p.m. RSP MP NK Premachandran gave a notice of adjournment motion to Lok Sabha “calling for a discussion on the farmers’ protest taking place at the Delhi border”. February 5, 2021, 12:55 PM It is concerning that SC is leaving a constitutional question in abeyance for a long time. When constitutional issues demand an urgent hearing and decision, long delays and the kicking of the bucket by the judiciary create conflict, tension and mistrust: Congressman Anand Sharma February 5, 2021, 12:55 PM I am appealing from this floor that the constitutionality of laws, whether CAA or agricultural laws, must be decided immediately. Parliament should take note: Congressman Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha February 5, 2021, 12:54 PM Farmers were forced to fight for their rights and seek justice. The Indian government is responsible for the situation that has arisen. I want to pay tribute to the 194 farmers who died during the protests: Congressman Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha February 5, 2021, 12:54 PM Congressman Anand Sharma talks about the agitation of farmers: We extend our condolences to the police personnel and officers injured in the January 26 violence. No one has the right to attack those who perform their duties. The Red Fort incident sent shockwaves across the country and it should be investigated: Anand Sharma February 5, 2021, 12:51 PM I made it clear that if the government is prepared to make changes, that does not mean there is a problem with farm laws. People in a given state are misinformed: Union Agriculture Minister NS Tomar in Parliament February 5, 2021, 11:07 am Notice of Amendments to the Vote of Thanks to the Presidents’ Address Given by Digvijay Singh, KK Ragesh, T Siva, M Shanmugam, KC Venugopal, V Vijaysai Reddy, Deepender Hooda, Vishambhar Prasad Yadav, Chhaya Verma and Elamaram Kareem in Rajya Sabha. February 5, 2021, 11:04 am You (the government) dug trenches to quell the agitation of the farmers. You did not do it for them, but for yourself. You broke their water and electricity supplies and even removed the toilet, not realizing that the women were also there. This is a human rights violation: BSP MP Satish Mishra February 5, 2021, 11:04 am BSP MP Satish Mishra attacks government for handling farmer unrest Nails were repaired near protest sites. I think the government would not have done this kind of preparation at the Pakistan border as it does at the Delhi border. The Annadatas are called the enemy of the nation. I urge you to shun ego and repeal the three laws: BSP MP Satish Mishra February 5, 2021, 11:03 am The BJP issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from February 8-12 to support the government’s position. February 5, 2021, 11:02 am Budget session 2021: start of work for Rajya Sabha







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos