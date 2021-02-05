Covid-19, Congress, Smartmatic, Yemen, Hong Kong

After a difficult 2020, new economic data shows The US economy is slowly and slowly improving.

Here’s what you need to know to Know your day.

1. Coronavirus

UK coronavirus variant experts worry may become dominant in the United States because it spreads more easily, Says Dr Anthony Fauci. Unfortunately, that could mean a further increase in cases as the country tries to speed up vaccine rollout. A federal distribution program aims to help pharmacies administer around 100 million doses of vaccine per month to thousands of locations, with approximately 1 million doses delivered starting next Thursday to Publix, Walgreens, Walmart and CVS stores. Meanwhile, the FDA will meet from February 26 to discuss Johnson & Johnson’s emergency use authorization request of its Covid-19 vaccine. It’s a race against time, as a new prediction from an influential model predicts more than 630,000 American Covid-19 deaths by June 1.

2. Congress

The House voted yesterday for strip GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments, but the partisan infighting over him is not over. Eleven Republicans broke ranks to vote in favor of resigning from his committee, and some representatives still believe Greene should be kicked out of the House. It looks like Republicans who stuck with former President Trump in the aftermath of his presidency – like Greene and Senator Josh Hawley – are also awarded by GOP base with media appearances and fundraising efforts. Meanwhile, we are getting closer to Trump’s impeachment trial. Home arraignment managers requested that Trump testify in the proceedings, but his legal team quickly rejected the invitation.

3. Smartmatic

A voting technology company swept away by baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election filed a $ 2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News, some of its prominent hosts and Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell. The lawsuit claims that the parties involved worked together to carry out a “disinformation campaign” that threatened the survival of the company. After Trump’s electoral loss, his allies pushed forward false theories that the voting systems were rigged against him. Smartmatic says the lies have cost the company hundreds of millions of dollars in expected profits and damaged business relationships around the world. Similar lawsuits have recently been brought against Giuliani and Powell by Dominion Voting Systems, another company trapped in false allegations of fraud.

4. Yemen

The head of Al Qaeda affiliate in Yemen Khalid Batarfi has been under arrest for months, and its second in command was killed in October. The arrest was revealed in a high-profile report to the United Nations Security Council by UN observers tracking the global terrorist threat from jihadists. While the report did not reveal anything else about the arrest, it still contains valuable information for counterterrorism agencies working against Al Qaeda’s global network. The report also warns that terrorist threats could increase as restrictions on Covid-19 are relaxed. Meanwhile, President Biden announced the US to end support for Saudi offensive operations in Yemen, one of the many changes he unveiled in his first major foreign policy speech since taking office.

5. Hong Kong

Hong Kong introduced a a wide range of new national security rules for the operation of schools, renewing the fears among parents and students of the semi-autonomous city of a shift towards a “patriotic education” Chinese style. The new policies detail how national security issues should be taught across a range of subjects, from biology to music, and how to discipline students who break the rules. Educators are encouraged to censor teachers and students who do not cooperate or even involve the police. The politicians are backing controversial national security laws introduced in Hong Kong last year and have sent a wave of terror through a city.

THIS JUST IN …

US Senate opens Covid-19 relief route

The Senate just passed a budget resolution unlocking the capacity of Democrats draft a Covid-19 relief bill and pass it by simple majority. This is the first step in this two-step process. The measure was passed 51-50 along party lines after Vice President Kamala Harris arrived on Capitol Hill to break the tie. The vote on the budget resolution took place after 15 consecutive hours of amendment votes.

PROFILES IN PERSEVERANCE

February is Black History Month, and every day we honor black pioneers in American history. Learn more here.

Amelia Boynton Robinson, civil rights icon, 1911-2015

Robinson was known as “the matriarch of the voting rights movement”. A shocking photo of her being beaten by white police officers during the Bloody Sunday March in 1965 in Selma, Alabama, horrified the nation and led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act. It also showed Robinson’s true courage. As early as the 1930s, she registered black voters in Alabama, an act that could have cost her her life. In 1964, she became the first African-American woman to run for Congress in Alabama.

TODAY NUMBER

$ 7 billion

This is how the metallurgical and mining company Vale agreed to pay as compensation after a dam collapsed two years ago at one of its mines in Brazil, killing 270 people and causing enormous environmental damage.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Politics is not about the weird cult of a guy.”

His. Ben sasse from Nebraska, responding to leaders of the Republican Party in his state after put forward a censure resolution against him for criticizing the efforts to overturn presidential election results and President Trump’s involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot

TODAY’S WEATHER

