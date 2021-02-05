Pakistan celebrates Kashmir Day with anti-India rallies





ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s political and military leaders celebrated the annual Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday, pledging to continue political support for those living in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir and to a solution to the status of the disputed areas in accordance with UN resolutions.

Thousands of people were expected to take part in anti-Indian rallies across Pakistan, as well as in the Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir. Prime Minister Imran Khan was due to deliver a speech later Friday in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani-controlled Kashmir.

Kashmir is divided between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety. India accuses Pakistan of arming and training Kashmiri insurgents in the Indian part of the Himalayan region. Pakistan says it only provides moral and diplomatic support.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Shibli Faraz told The Associated Press that India has a responsibility to create an enabling environment by reversing its illegal and unilateral actions, referring to India’s revocation of status semi-autonomous of the Kashmirs in August 2019.

In southwest Pakistan, at least 16 people were injured when an unknown assailant threw a hand grenade at people standing along a road minutes after a pro-Kashmir rally passed through the region, said local police chief Wazir Ali Marri. No one claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place in Sibi district, Balochistan province. The troubled province has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by separatists demanding a greater share of local natural gas and mineral resources.

In Kashmir, Pakistan has long pushed for the right to self-determination under a UN resolution passed in 1948, which called for a referendum on whether the Kashmiris wanted to merge with Pakistan or the ‘India.

The future of predominantly Muslim Kashmir was not resolved with the end of British colonial rule in 1947, when the Indian subcontinent was divided into predominantly Hindu India and predominantly Muslim Pakistan.

India and Pakistan fought two of their three wars in Kashmir. In 2019, a car bomb in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed 40 Indian soldiers and brought nuclear-weapon rivals to the brink of war.

India has around 700,000 troops in its part of Kashmir, fighting nearly a dozen rebel groups since 1989. In many areas the region feels like an occupied country, with soldiers in combat gear complete patrolling the streets and whipping civilians. More than 68,000 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in the conflict.

Associated Press writer Abdul Sattar in Quetta, Pakistan, contributed to this report.

