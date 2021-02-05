Lockdown UK end date: plans to return to normal in April – details spotted in document | Politics | News

Matt Hancock discusses tier system after nationwide lockdown

In a document confirming the government’s intention to hold local elections on May 6, the Cabinet Office appeared to give the first indication of the exact date of the first phase of the coups. So far, ministers have pledged not to kick all over 50s until “late spring”.

However, a document released today said: “The UK’s vaccination program is expected to reach the nine priority cohorts by May, meaning the government can commit to continuing these polls with confidence – and to maintaining voters’ choice between voting in person or remotely. “ It takes three weeks for immunity to kick in after a vaccine is given, suggesting the government may even be hoping to hit everyone over 50 by mid-April. Cabinet Office Minister Chloe Smith said: “As the government distributes the vaccine to the most vulnerable, we can safely exit lockdown and reopen our country. “We will work with political parties to ensure that these important elections are free and fair.” READ MORE: Brits face £ 10,000 fine for breaking Covid rule

Boris Johnson wants everyone over 50 to be vaccinated by May

It comes as the Prime Minister seeks to start pulling England out of lockdown from next month. Mr Johnson has vowed to present his roadmap to end coronavirus restrictions for good the week of February 22. Reopening schools will be the first step on the road to getting back to normal on March 8, with the introduction of activities such as tennis, golf and outdoor socializing activities that will return shortly thereafter. Retail and hospitality are believed to be reserved for return from mid-April or early May. Details of a skeleton for the roadmap emerged amid increasing pressure on the government from backbenchers to quickly relax Covid rules now that the vaccine was being rolled out quickly. Lockdown-skeptic former Tory chief whip and chairman of the Covid Recovery MP group Mark Harper warned yesterday he fears ‘goal posts’ to ease restrictions may be moved and England may be locked down During months. READ MORE: Smartly admits no hotel has signed up to quarantine UK arrivals

Mark Harper admitted fears the ‘goal posts’ to lift the lockdown could be moved

Scientists will conduct a review of available data on the lockdown and vaccine deployment from February 15 to feed into the specifics of the non-lockdown roadmap to be presented the following week. Professor Andrew Hayward, who sits on the Government’s Science Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said yesterday that the UK could see “a significant return to normalcy” once all over 50s receive a injection. He said: “The fact that the coronavirus is a seasonal disease, I think, will make a big difference and allow us to open up. “I think what we’ll see is a gradual opening as vaccination levels increase, and then we’ll be more or less back to normal for the summer, I imagine.” At the current rate of vaccination, everyone over 50 will have received a first dose of a vaccine by March 25, well ahead of the May target set in the local elections document released by the Cabinet Office. Modeling by researchers at University College London also suggests that the coronavirus reproduction number is now 0.75 on February 2, which means the outbreak is declining. DON’T MISS:

Professor Karl Friston, who leads the team, said this means that by July the UK could have achieved collective immunity – the point at which restrictions could theoretically be lifted completely. He said: “Ultimately, the vaccination appears to have a tangible effect on the new confirmed cases and the daily death rates recorded in recent weeks. “If the vaccination program continues to proceed at its current rate – and the lockdown is gradually eased as the prevalence declines – we could achieve herd immunity as early as July. A source from Whitehall told the Mail Online: “If the immunization schedule goes as we think it is, you will start to see a fairly quick return to normal in April and May.” However, scientists fear that the restrictions will be lifted too quickly. Professor Graham Medley, president of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modeling (Spi-M), told Times Radio it’s important “to avoid a yo-yo situation where we unpack things too quickly, we get a resurgence and we have to lock again “.

