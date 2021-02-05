Politics
Lockdown UK end date: plans to return to normal in April – details spotted in document | Politics | News
Matt Hancock discusses tier system after nationwide lockdown
In a document confirming the government’s intention to hold local elections on May 6, the Cabinet Office appeared to give the first indication of the exact date of the first phase of the coups. So far, ministers have pledged not to kick all over 50s until “late spring”.
However, a document released today said: “The UK’s vaccination program is expected to reach the nine priority cohorts by May, meaning the government can commit to continuing these polls with confidence – and to maintaining voters’ choice between voting in person or remotely. “
It takes three weeks for immunity to kick in after a vaccine is given, suggesting the government may even be hoping to hit everyone over 50 by mid-April.
Cabinet Office Minister Chloe Smith said: “As the government distributes the vaccine to the most vulnerable, we can safely exit lockdown and reopen our country.
“We will work with political parties to ensure that these important elections are free and fair.”
READ MORE: Brits face £ 10,000 fine for breaking Covid rule
Boris Johnson wants everyone over 50 to be vaccinated by May
It comes as the Prime Minister seeks to start pulling England out of lockdown from next month.
Mr Johnson has vowed to present his roadmap to end coronavirus restrictions for good the week of February 22.
Reopening schools will be the first step on the road to getting back to normal on March 8, with the introduction of activities such as tennis, golf and outdoor socializing activities that will return shortly thereafter.
Retail and hospitality are believed to be reserved for return from mid-April or early May.
Details of a skeleton for the roadmap emerged amid increasing pressure on the government from backbenchers to quickly relax Covid rules now that the vaccine was being rolled out quickly.
Lockdown-skeptic former Tory chief whip and chairman of the Covid Recovery MP group Mark Harper warned yesterday he fears ‘goal posts’ to ease restrictions may be moved and England may be locked down During months.
READ MORE: Smartly admits no hotel has signed up to quarantine UK arrivals
Mark Harper admitted fears the ‘goal posts’ to lift the lockdown could be moved
Scientists will conduct a review of available data on the lockdown and vaccine deployment from February 15 to feed into the specifics of the non-lockdown roadmap to be presented the following week.
Professor Andrew Hayward, who sits on the Government’s Science Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said yesterday that the UK could see “a significant return to normalcy” once all over 50s receive a injection.
He said: “The fact that the coronavirus is a seasonal disease, I think, will make a big difference and allow us to open up.
“I think what we’ll see is a gradual opening as vaccination levels increase, and then we’ll be more or less back to normal for the summer, I imagine.”
At the current rate of vaccination, everyone over 50 will have received a first dose of a vaccine by March 25, well ahead of the May target set in the local elections document released by the Cabinet Office.
Modeling by researchers at University College London also suggests that the coronavirus reproduction number is now 0.75 on February 2, which means the outbreak is declining.
DON’T MISS:
When will it be a good time to facilitate the lockdown? asks ROSS CLARK [COMMENT]
Covid vaccine passport could allow travelers to enter Greece [UPDATE]
Vaccine success gives major economic boost – UK closer to beating virus [INSIGHT]
The coronavirus in the most recent figures
Professor Karl Friston, who leads the team, said this means that by July the UK could have achieved collective immunity – the point at which restrictions could theoretically be lifted completely.
He said: “Ultimately, the vaccination appears to have a tangible effect on the new confirmed cases and the daily death rates recorded in recent weeks.
“If the vaccination program continues to proceed at its current rate – and the lockdown is gradually eased as the prevalence declines – we could achieve herd immunity as early as July.
A source from Whitehall told the Mail Online: “If the immunization schedule goes as we think it is, you will start to see a fairly quick return to normal in April and May.”
However, scientists fear that the restrictions will be lifted too quickly.
Professor Graham Medley, president of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modeling (Spi-M), told Times Radio it’s important “to avoid a yo-yo situation where we unpack things too quickly, we get a resurgence and we have to lock again “.
Latest Covid vaccinations
He added, “The real concern here and where we really need to be careful is that it all comes down to the R number.
“As soon as we start to relax, things just happen.
“The bottom line for me is that we have to get our kids back to school first – clearly that’s the most important thing.
“But I would really encourage that there is a need to gradually come out of lockdown so that we don’t get a resurgence as we move into spring.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]