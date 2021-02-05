Africa: Turkey seeks to strengthen relations with Africa through “ benevolence ”

Ankara’s strategy to increase its influence in sub-Saharan Africa appears to be working because it enjoys a positive image with many Africans. However, its potency should not be overestimated, experts say.

Over the past 15 years, Turkey has gradually intensified its political and economic ties with African countries. Its involvement has become more visible in sub-Saharan Africa, particularly in East Africa.

Recently, Turkey has started to define itself as an “Afro-Eurasian state” instead of a “Eurasian state”. Ankara exerts its influence on the continent in a multifaceted way by engaging in trade, military cooperation, education, diplomacy, infrastructure, civil society and political relations with African nations.

According to the Foreign Ministry, “its relations with Africa constitute one of the main objectives of Turkey’s foreign policy”. Over the past 10 years, Turkey’s diplomatic presence on the continent has almost quadrupled. While only 12 Turkish embassies were dispersed on the continent in 2009, this number had risen to 42 in 2019. Ankara is expected to open two new embassies in Togo and Guinea-Bissau.

Turkey’s trade volume with sub-Saharan Africa increased from $ 1 billion (834,000 million euros) in 2002 to $ 7.6 billion in 2019. The largest overseas military base in Ankara is located in Somalia, where the Turkish armed forces train Somali soldiers. According to the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency, TKA, Somalia was among the countries that benefited the most from Turkey’s bilateral aid in 2019. The others are Sudan, Niger, Djibouti, Chad and Turkey. Guinea.

Seeking to become a bigger player

Since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to power about 20 years ago, Turkey has openly sought to become a bigger player in world affairs and to expand its sphere of influence. Ankara has started to position itself beyond its immediate neighborhood.

“In 2004-2005, Erdogan’s AKP government wanted to create a new role for Turkey in the international context. It wanted to nurture Turkey’s image as an emerging power”, Federico Donelli, researcher at the University of Genoa specializes in African politics from Turkey, said DW.

Turkey’s claim to be the voice of the oppressed peoples – and President Erdogan’s motto “ the world is greater than five ”, which is based on the argument that the system of permanent membership in the Council of UN security is deficient – has become a central pillar of policy in recent years.

Turkey has positioned itself as a power that claims to defend “forgotten groups in the world,” said Elif Comoglu Ulgen, Turkish Ambassador to South Africa. “Turkey’s attitude in world politics, in particular at the UN, the speeches of the Turkish president at the UN, where he speaks fearlessly in favor of the oppressed, make the Turkish leadership a sought-after leadership,” said Ulgen told DW.

Enjoy the colonial history of Africa

Ankara has presented itself as the benevolent and fraternal alternative to the European powers that once colonized the continent. “Turkey takes some advantage of its past. There is no colonial past in Turkey’s history,” Donelli said. “Even though the Ottoman Empire had many relationships and contacts in Africa, we cannot consider this period as a colonial period. On the other hand, all Western countries have a colonial past, all have this kind of label.”

For Ali Bilgic, who studies Turkish foreign policy at Loughborough University in the UK, “Turkey does not have this negative colonial history and the way it is presenting itself is benevolent.”

According to Ambassador Ulgen, Turkey, as a country “without any colonial baggage”, puts it in an easy position. “The notion of colonialism is still very much alive in this part of the continent. The colonial context still haunts the peoples of Africa.”

Turkey’s “ fraternal ” relations strategy with Africa

In 2011, Prime Minister Erdogan became the first non-African leader to visit Mogadishu in 20 years. “The tragedy unfolding here is a test for contemporary civilization and values,” he said during his visit.

During the same visit, former foreign minister and current political opponent Ahmet Davutoglu said: “We have come to Somalia to show our solidarity with the brothers and sisters of Somalia, but it is not only for one day we will continue to work for our brothers and sisters, and we will never leave them alone. “According to Bilgic, this visit” actually put Somalia back on the world map. “

Turkish news agency Anadolu reports that since 2011 Turkey has spent over $ 1 billion on aid and infrastructure in Somalia. Turkey also has its largest embassy in Mogadishu.

In 2020, during his meeting with Senegalese President Macky Sall, Erdogan declared: “We consider the African people as our brothers, with whom we share a common destiny. We approach their pain not with political, strategic and vested interests, but completely humanely and conscientiously. “

Mission accomplished?

Turkey’s African policy seems to resonate with Africans. Analysts Bilgic and Donelli say that in general Turkey enjoys a positive image in Africa. “The way Turkey is behaving seems to be working for the moment,” Bilgic added.

“If you talk to the Somalis of the Turkish people, they will tell you that they are brothers and sisters. That they are here for us, they are not there for themselves,” said DW correspondent in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

It is not only Africa’s perception of Turkey that has undergone a positive transition over time, but also the other way around. “The perception of Africa, especially sub-Saharan Africa, started to change. At first, the region was seen as a backward part of the continent with no opportunities,” Donelli said, adding that it was no longer the case.

Sign up for free AllAfrica newsletters Get the latest African news straight to your inbox Success!

Almost done… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Mistake!

There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Not comparable to the superpowers

Although Turkey has become an emerging power in Africa, experts warn that there is a gap between Turkey’s capabilities and those of the superpowers.

Ulf Engel, professor of African politics at the University of Leipzig, said Turkey was not among the biggest players in Africa. “Turkey is somewhat in the same league as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia or Iran. They project their power into a limited region, which is underlined by neo-Ottoman rhetoric and is focused really over several countries, ”said Engel, who has worked with the African Union before, said DW.

“Turkey’s real capacity cannot be overstated. Even though some Turkish policymakers and their rhetoric want to portray Turkey as some kind of competing power with China or France on the African continent, I don’t think so,” he said. Donelli said.

According to Bilgic, Turkey is a major power in the field of humanitarian aid, but not in other fields. “We have to recognize that Turkey is a new player there,” Bilgic said. “10 years is nothing. The biggest states have been in Africa for some time now.”

Turkey has also recently become very active in the polar regions. In particular Antarctica. “Turkish foreign policy is currently expanding its geopolitical influence around the world. They are here to stay. This is not something that will go away quickly due to economic problems,” Bilgic said.

<br />