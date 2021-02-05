With help from China, Serbia overtakes EU in vaccine deployment

Credit: Public domain Pixabay / CC0



Inside the dome of the Belgrade concrete exhibition hall, dozens of nurses in hazmat suits inject COVID-19 injections into young and old, working with efficiency that has makes Serbia the fastest vaccinator in continental Europe.

The tiny Balkan country inoculated more than 450,000 of its population of seven million in almost two weeks, a rate that surpasses all other states in Europe except Britain, according to the publication. Our World in Data scientist.

One of the main differences is that most of the vials are filled with a vaccine made by Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm.

As the European Union’s deployment faces delays and controversies, Serbia, which lies outside the bloc’s borders, has taken the lead by turning its gaze to the east, concluding agreements with Chinese and Russian producers.

When registering for an appointment, Serbs can check their vaccine of their choice, Pfizer / BioNtech, Sputnik V and Sinopharm jabs are currently on the menu.

Yet it is this latest Chinese-made vaccine that accounts for the lion’s share of injections after Serbia received a shipment of one million doses in mid-January that kicked off its mass vaccination campaign.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, a populist leader who never misses the opportunity to present himself as the hero of a crisis, has presented the success of vaccination as the fruit of his personal friendships and diplomacy.

“I wrote to Xi Jinping in October, and the price was drastically lowered,” Vucic told local media about the “good deal” he made with his Chinese counterpart for the Sinopharm vaccine.

“When you see the prize, you will one day erect a monument in my honor,” he added.

‘Save Serbia’

Once at the capital’s vaccination center, patients receive a quick medical check-up before following the red arrows along the ground to a registration area and then a row of booths where they receive their vaccines.

Besides the short wait to watch for adverse reactions, visitors can be guided through the process in 15 minutes.

In a country best known for its fast-paced bureaucracy, the fluidity of national vaccine deployment has come as a surprise to some.

“Everyone knew exactly what they were doing, there were enough staff, everyone was nice,” Snezana Krivokapic, a 38-year-old communications manager, told AFP after she was shot.

Besides the batch of vaccines made in China, the Balkan country has also imported more than 30,000 Pfizer / BioNtech vaccines and 40,000 Russian Sputnik V vaccines.

Vucic recently announced that Serbia’s “friends” will send another million doses before March, without revealing any details.

A pro-government tabloid summarized it in the following headline: “Vucic, Putin and Xi Save Serbia”.

One such story unfolds as the EU is accused of neglecting its Western Balkan neighbors in the vaccine race.

Apart from Albania, Serbia is the only country in the region to have started mass vaccination thanks to its own agreements with pharmaceutical companies.

Elsewhere, governments in the Western Balkans were excluded from the EU’s vaccination rollout in December and are still waiting for the vaccines promised to them through the COVAX mechanism, a pooling initiative set up to help countries in need. poorer.

Beijing bond

China has also been called successful where the EU failed at the start of the pandemic, when Serbia covered wall to wall the rapid shipment of masks and other equipment by China while paying little attention with similar aid from the EU.

Beijing and Belgrade have become closer and closer in recent years, making Serbia a key anchor for China’s economic projects and its influence in Europe.

He also left Belgrade beholden to Beijing for a series of infrastructure loans, which led Serbian analyst Stefan Vladisavljev to raise the question of what was being offered in exchange for the vaccine doses.

“Given the nature of their cooperation over the past decade … we can conclude that Serbia had to do some math to secure this shipment,” he told AFP.

For its part, Beijing is also motivated to “position itself as a world leader in the fight against COVID-19”, he added.

Within the EU, neighboring Hungary is the only member state to break ranks to approve Chinese and Russian-made vaccines, claiming to have ordered five million doses of the vaccine from Sinopharm.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban recently hailed Serbia’s “inspiring example” and called the country a “laboratory” to see how Sinopharm’s jab unfolds.

Sinopharm says its vaccine, which is derived from Vero cells and uses an inactivated form of the virus, is 79% effective, although Western skeptics note a lack of transparency and data from clinical trials.

Dragana Milosevic, a Serbian doctor helping run vaccination at the Belgrade Fair, says they injected up to 2,000 citizens daily with the jab without a hitch.

“There have been absolutely no side effects so far,” she said.

