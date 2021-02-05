Jokowi’s letter of non-response, Democrat claims he never accused government officials

Merdeka.com – The Democratic Party has responded to President Joko Widodo’s reasons (Jokowi) which was forwarded by the Minister of the State Secretariat, Pratikno, who did not respond to the letter from President General Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY). Because we consider that the problems that afflict the Democratic Party are internal affairs of the party.

<< Regarding the explanation of the Minister of State Secretary, Mr. Pratikno, who stated that President Joko Widodo did not want to respond to the letter from the General Chairman of the Democratic Party Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) with the argument that the leadership of the Democratic Party takeover movement we call GPKPD. This is seen as an internal party problem, ”Democratic Party PDP general secretary Teuku Riefky Harsya said on Friday (5/2).

Although Teuku said his party still respects Jokowi’s decision to view the Democratic Party problem as an internal one. However, he said the reason for sending the letter was to seek an explanation regarding a number of names allegedly involved in the GPKPD, including Presidential Chief of Staff (KSP) Moeldoko.

“As for the unanswered letter from the president of the AHY, of course, it is entirely under the authority of president Jokowi. In the letter, the AHY President General asked President Jokowi for an explanation regarding the name of the President’s Chief of Staff, Moeldoko, as involved in the GPKPD, as well as a number of names of ministers and officials in the ministerial level which he says agree with and support the GPKPD, ”he said.

“For your information and to avoid misunderstanding, the Democratic Party has never accused government officials of being involved in the GKPD. As for those who mentioned the names of government officials, they came from Moeldoko’s brothers and other actors of the movement, according to the testimonies of the executives who were invited to meet them, ”he added.

Therefore, Teuku said, in a letter submitted to Jokowi on February 1, 2021, Democrats still believed Jokowi and a number of ministers were completely ignoring the Democratic Party’s takeover move.

Ketum AHY also said that these officials would be at great risk of having their names canceled and even political decay. The Democratic Party also said it still respects President Jokowi and the ministers concerned and does not want these officials respected be slandered, “he explained.

“We are grateful to Menkopolhukam and Menkumham who wish to clarify that they do not know anything about the GPKPD. This proves our conviction that it is not true that state officials are involved in this movement,” he said. he explains.

Even so, Teuku said that in the absence of an explanation from Jokowi, of course, there are still puzzles that remain in the minds of the people, but Democrats still respect Jokowi’s decision.

“We still believe that President Jokowi and the state officials whose names are mentioned are totally unaware of the existence of the PD GPK, let alone involved,” he added.

Previously, Pratikno had admitted to receiving a letter from AHY regarding the problem that there were government parties suspected of being involved in the internal democratic coup.

“Yes, it is true that we received a letter from Mr. AHY addressed to the president, issued directly by the secretary general of the Democratic Party, and we received the letter,” Pratikno said on the Presidential Secretariat’s youtube channel on Thursday. (4/2).

He said the court did not need to respond to the letter. Because according to him, it is a question of internal dynamics of the party.

“We do not think that we have to answer the letter, because it is a question of internal dynamics of the party, it is the internal house of the Democratic Party, which have all been regulated in the AD / ART”, said Pratikno. [cob]