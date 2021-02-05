Politics
Jokowi’s letter of non-response, Democrat claims he never accused government officials
Merdeka.com – The Democratic Party has responded to President Joko Widodo’s reasons (Jokowi) which was forwarded by the Minister of the State Secretariat, Pratikno, who did not respond to the letter from President General Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY). Because we consider that the problems that afflict the Democratic Party are internal affairs of the party.
<< Regarding the explanation of the Minister of State Secretary, Mr. Pratikno, who stated that President Joko Widodo did not want to respond to the letter from the General Chairman of the Democratic Party Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) with the argument that the leadership of the Democratic Party takeover movement we call GPKPD. This is seen as an internal party problem, ”Democratic Party PDP general secretary Teuku Riefky Harsya said on Friday (5/2).
Although Teuku said his party still respects Jokowi’s decision to view the Democratic Party problem as an internal one. However, he said the reason for sending the letter was to seek an explanation regarding a number of names allegedly involved in the GPKPD, including Presidential Chief of Staff (KSP) Moeldoko.
“As for the unanswered letter from the president of the AHY, of course, it is entirely under the authority of president Jokowi. In the letter, the AHY President General asked President Jokowi for an explanation regarding the name of the President’s Chief of Staff, Moeldoko, as involved in the GPKPD, as well as a number of names of ministers and officials in the ministerial level which he says agree with and support the GPKPD, ”he said.
“For your information and to avoid misunderstanding, the Democratic Party has never accused government officials of being involved in the GKPD. As for those who mentioned the names of government officials, they came from Moeldoko’s brothers and other actors of the movement, according to the testimonies of the executives who were invited to meet them, ”he added.
Therefore, Teuku said, in a letter submitted to Jokowi on February 1, 2021, Democrats still believed Jokowi and a number of ministers were completely ignoring the Democratic Party’s takeover move.
Ketum AHY also said that these officials would be at great risk of having their names canceled and even political decay. The Democratic Party also said it still respects President Jokowi and the ministers concerned and does not want these officials respected be slandered, “he explained.
“We are grateful to Menkopolhukam and Menkumham who wish to clarify that they do not know anything about the GPKPD. This proves our conviction that it is not true that state officials are involved in this movement,” he said. he explains.
Even so, Teuku said that in the absence of an explanation from Jokowi, of course, there are still puzzles that remain in the minds of the people, but Democrats still respect Jokowi’s decision.
“We still believe that President Jokowi and the state officials whose names are mentioned are totally unaware of the existence of the PD GPK, let alone involved,” he added.
Previously, Pratikno had admitted to receiving a letter from AHY regarding the problem that there were government parties suspected of being involved in the internal democratic coup.
“Yes, it is true that we received a letter from Mr. AHY addressed to the president, issued directly by the secretary general of the Democratic Party, and we received the letter,” Pratikno said on the Presidential Secretariat’s youtube channel on Thursday. (4/2).
He said the court did not need to respond to the letter. Because according to him, it is a question of internal dynamics of the party.
“We do not think that we have to answer the letter, because it is a question of internal dynamics of the party, it is the internal house of the Democratic Party, which have all been regulated in the AD / ART”, said Pratikno. [cob]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]