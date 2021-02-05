Politics
Xi sees fruits of fight against poverty in Guizhou
A woman from the Miao ethnic group organizes crafts at a poverty alleviation workshop in Huawu Village, Xinren Miao County, Qianxi County, Bijie Town, Guizhou Province, southwest from China on February 3, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]
Miao Ethnic Village Shows Benefits of Relocation and Garment Factory Jobs
Since becoming secretary general of the Communist Party of China Central Committee in 2012, Xi Jinping has made an annual inspection tour of the country before the Spring Festival.
He used these trips to visit people and officials at the local level, learn about people’s livelihoods, and extend New Year’s greetings to people all over the country.
With the traditional holiday falling on February 12, Xi, who is also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, chose Guizhou Province, one of the less developed provinces with a large number of ethnic groups, as his destination.
He arrived at his first stop, Huawu, a village in Bijie, on Wednesday afternoon. There, he spoke with villagers participating in festive activities in a public square and sent New Year’s greetings to people of all ethnic groups across the country.
At the home of Miao Zhao Yuxue villager, Xi chatted with the family as they prepared huangba, a local traditional snack for festivals made from sticky rice and soy flour wrapped in reed leaves.
The 38-year-old villager and his family moved into new homes in 2016, thanks to a local resettlement project aimed at lifting the poor out of poverty by moving out of environmentally fragile areas.
Zhao said their life was improving, and her family’s income last year exceeded 60,000 yuan ($ 9,280), more than before the relocation.
“I wish you a happier and sweeter life,” Xi told the family.
While visiting a workshop that helps villagers alleviate poverty, Xi was drawn to the beautiful, handmade Miao embroidery clothes and ornaments.
Yang Wenli, 25, who works in the workshop, said that a handmade Miao embroidery garment costs more than 10,000 yuan, and 70% of their products are sold to customers through live streaming.
Xi discovered the craft of laborers and endorsed the use of Miao embroidery to convey traditional ethnic culture, help alleviate poverty, and promote rural vitalization.
“What is traditional is also in fashion,” Xi said, urging the promotion of Miao embroidery to further contribute to rural vitalization.
Reducing poverty and improving people’s livelihoods has been a central agenda for Xi’s 80 home inspection visits since 2012.
He proposed the idea of targeted poverty reduction in November 2013 when he visited the poor village of Shibadong during an inspection tour of Hunan province. The idea became a guideline for the country to achieve the goal of eradicating extreme poverty in rural areas by the end of last year.
He has repeatedly stated that all ethnic groups are part of the great family of the Chinese nation and that no ethnic minority group will be left behind as the country strives for a moderately prosperous society.
Ahead of the Spring Festival in 2020, Xi visited a village of the Wa ethnic group in Tengchong, Yunnan Province, where he learned about the poverty alleviation work of locals and called for efforts to accelerate development. ethnic minorities and areas with a strong ethnic minority. populations.
The last nine poor counties in Guizhou province, which were also the last remaining poor counties in China, were officially removed from the poor list in November.
As the country won the battle against extreme poverty, the CPC Central Committee decided to shift the focus of the country’s rural work from poverty alleviation to promoting rural vitalization.
The central rural working conference in December underlined the need to consolidate and expand the gains in poverty reduction, align the gains in poverty reduction with rural revitalization and prevent people from falling back. in poverty.
