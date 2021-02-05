Donald Trump thinks he’s still president





US President Donald Trump speaks following a section of the border wall in Alamo, Texas in January … [+] Jan. 12, 2021. – On Jan. 13, 2021, Trump became the first US president to be impeached for the second time, when a bipartisan majority in the House of Representatives voted to accuse him of inciting an attack on the last week against the US Capitol. A week before Trump stepped down, a total of 232 lawmakers, including 10 Republicans who broke with the president, voted to impeach the provocative Republican leader for serious felony on a single charge of "incitement to the death." insurrection".

AFP via Getty Images

On MSNBC The Rachel Maddow Show Thursday, host Rachel Maddow raised an intriguing question: Does Donald Trump think he’s still president? Maddow noted that lawyers for Trump preparing to defend him in his second impeachment trial next week went out of their way to describe him in this very specific way … the 45th President of USM of the United States. .

It is correct to call him the 45th president, Maddow said. But it’s also fair to call him the former president. Apparently, though, it’s something that can never be said at least, not in front of him.

Maddow noted that Trump’s spokesperson, in an interview with Newsmax, said I did not expect the 45th president to be in Washington next week, and that recent letters released by spokespersons of Mr. Trumps include the Presidential Seal and the signature of Mr. Trumps on the words of President Donald. J. Trump.

And in its announcement of new lawyers for the impeachment trial, Trumps’ press release exclusively and repeatedly uses the expression of the 45th President to describe the former President:

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – JANUARY 20: Outgoing US President Donald Trump greets supporters in line … [+] on the road to his estate of Mar-a-Lago on Jan.20, 2021 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump, the first president in more than 150 years to refuse to attend the inauguration of his successor, is expected to spend the last minutes of his presidency at his estate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

Getty Images

It’s worth noting, Maddow said, because Mr. Trump really seems to be pushing this, and it could get very weird very quickly. Maddow dissected Trump’s letter, observing that the 45th President’s use in the letter and on legal teams, the legal response to the impeachment appears even when it tortures grammar and makes everything impossible to read … because they can never call him the former president of the United States.

I think it is possible and I think we should start to understand the prospect that Donald Trump does not see himself as the former president. He doesn’t allow anyone around him to use this phrase about him. Then, whispering, Maddow asks: Does that mean he thinks he’s still president?

