From Kotli, Prime Minister Imran urges the world to keep promises made to Kashmiris under Indian occupation





KOTLI – Prime Minister Imran Khan reminded the world community to keep their pledge to hold a plebiscite in Kashmir, thus giving the Kashmiris the opportunity to decide their fate in light of UN resolutions.

He was addressing a public rally in the Kotli region of Azad Kashmir as part of Kashmir Solidarity Day celebrated on Friday.

He said that the international community had promised with the people of Kashmir in 1948, as part of the UN Security Council resolutions, that they would be given the opportunity to join India or Pakistan, which have yet to be respected, Radio Pakistan reported.

Imran Khan expressed the hope that the day will come when the Kashmiris will choose Pakistan over India and we will give them the right to remain independent or to be part of Pakistan.

Live broadcast: Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI addressing public rally on Kashmir Solidarity Day in Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (05.02.2021) #KashmirSolidarityDay #PMIKStandsWithKashmir https: // t .co / ngxr9HnCuO

– Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 5, 2021

In his message to the people of Jammu and Cahmir illegally occupied by India, the Prime Minister said that all of Pakistan as well as the Muslim world and the righteous around the world stand side by side with them in their struggle for the right to oneself. determination. He said Pakistan was aware of the oppression against the people of the IIOJK by Indian forces. Imran Khan said he would continue to make the voice of the Kashmiris heard in all world forums.

The prime minister said that soon after coming to power he sent a message of friendship to the Indian leaders to make them understand that the Kashmir issue could not be resolved through the use of force. He said that no army or superpower can win a war against an entire population. He said India could not suppress the voice of Kashmiris through the barrel of the gun because even the Kashmiri newborn opens his eyes with feelings of freedom in his heart.

On #KashmirSolidarityDay, I would like to reaffirm that Pakistan is united and resolute with the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for self-determination, which has been reaffirmed by the international community in numerous UNSC resolutions.

– Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) February 5, 2021

Earlier today, the Prime Minister reaffirmed that Pakistan will remain united and resolute with the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for self-determination.

