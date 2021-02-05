Why Donald Trump – Not Gov. Mike DeWine – Should Get Credit for Ohio Nursing Home Vaccinations: This Week in CLE





CLEVELAND, Ohio – Governor Mike DeWine continues to tout rapid coronavirus vaccinations in state nursing homes, but the program is administered by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

We were talking about who deserves credit on This Week in the CLE.

Listen online here.

Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour podcast, with editors Jane Kahoun, Kris Wernowsky, and me.

You sent Chris a lot of thoughts and suggestions on our newsroom account, in which he shares what we were thinking on cleveland.com. You can register for free by sending an SMS to 216-868-4802.

Here are the questions answered today:

Why does it seem so much more certain that Dr. Amy Acton will run for the U.S. Senate from Ohio?

Should Ohio Governor Mike DeWine take credit for the success of the coronavirus vaccination in nursing homes?

Dennis Kucinich cut his teeth at the time by battling the attempt to end what is now Cleveland Public Power. Why does this make his campaign fundraising form so much more interesting when he is considering a possible mayoral bid?

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is limiting indoor gatherings to 300 due to coronavirus, so what’s the thinking behind giving the Cavs their second exemption and letting more than 2,700 fans watch the games in the ‘arena?

