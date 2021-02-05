Pakistan PM: We would give Kashmiris the right to independence | Human rights news





Speaking to thousands of people, Prime Minister Khan said he was ready to grant the Kashmiris the full right to self-determination even if they vote to stay with Pakistan.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pledged to grant the people of Kashmir the right to independence if residents of the disputed Himalayan territory were to vote to join Pakistan in a UN-mandated plebiscite that has been delayed for decades .

Since gaining independence from the British in 1947, Pakistan and India have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir, with both sides claiming the territory in its entirety but administering separate parts which are divided by the Line of Control (LoC ).

Speaking to thousands of people at a Kashmir Solidarity Day rally in the city of Kotli, under the Pakistani administration of Kashmir, on Friday, Khan said he was ready to grant the citizens of the territory the full right to self-determination.

When you decide your future and the people of Kashmir God willing decide in favor of Pakistanis, I mean after that Pakistan will give Kashmiris the right that if you want to be independent or be part of Pakistan , Khan said. It will be your right.

In 1948, a UN Security Council resolution mandated a plebiscite to be held on the territory, giving residents the choice of joining India or Pakistan.

Independence was not seen as an option for this referendum.

India has rejected holding such a plebiscite until Pakistan withdraws its troops from the territory, including Pakistani-administered Kashmir.

In 2019, New Delhi changed the constitutional status of Indian-administered Kashmir, removing a provision that granted the region autonomy and absorbing it into the country’s administrative stream.

This decision was rejected by Pakistan, which asked India to reverse its decision as a precondition for any discussion.

India’s move has also sparked anger in Kashmir, where a months-long curfew has been imposed by hundreds of thousands of security forces.

If India shows sincerity in seeking a just solution to the Kashmir issue, in accordance with the UNSC resolutions, we are ready to take two steps forward for peace. But don’t let anyone mistake our desire for stability and peace as a sign of weakness.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 5, 2021

Many restrictions on Kashmiri movements and communications remain in place in Indian-administered Kashmir, where an armed separatist movement has been fighting Indian forces since the 1990s.

Human rights groups have documented human rights violations committed by Indian security forces, including the use of pellet guns to target protesters, extrajudicial killings and intimidation of journalists .

Speaking on Friday, Khan reaffirmed that his government was ready to engage in dialogue with India, but only if it revoked its withdrawal from the special constitutional status of the Kashmirs.

At the UN, Pakistan’s foreign minister on Friday presented a letter to the secretary-general and head of the Security Council, asking the body to urge India to remove restrictions on Kashmiris and reverse the news laws to facilitate the settlement of non-Kashmiris in the territory.

Kashmir Day Rallies

Rallies in solidarity with the Kashmiris were also held across Pakistan, with at least 16 people injured in a hand grenade attack on one of these rallies in southwestern Balochistan province.

The attack took place in the district of Sibi, about 110 km (68 miles) east of the provincial capital Quetta.

There were 16 people injured, one of whom is in critical condition and is being transferred to Quetta by air, local official Yasir Bazai said.

Three of the injured were policemen providing security for the gathering.

Although no group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, the province was the site of an armed separatist movement of the Baloch ethnic group, which accuse the Pakistani state of extracting resources without granting rights or of governance to the inhabitants.

