Families Affected by Trump’s Muslim Ban Say Process Still Stalled | Donald Trump News





Washington, DC Arafat al-Dailam says he spent most of the first day of January 20, Joe Bidens as President of the United States, glued to reporting and social media.

The 30-year-old father-of-three had a lot at stake: he was separated from his wife for five years due to former President Donald Trump’s so-called Muslim ban on citizens of several Muslim-majority countries, including including Yemen, where she waits.

But while al-Dailam, a U.S. citizen, initially said he was relieved to see Biden sign an executive order rescinding the ban, the decision has so far hardly changed the reality of his family.

His wife’s visa application to the United States, which he submitted in 2015 shortly after their marriage, is still being processed administratively. She and the couple’s one-year-old son remain in war-torn Yemen, while al-Dailam lives with their two daughters, aged three and five, in Dearborn, Michigan.

The overthrow did not erase that or change anything, al-Dailam told Al Jazeera. It’s a horrible feeling because I miss my wife and young son, he said, and their mother misses my daughters.

US President Joe Biden signed strict order overturning so-called Muslim ban on day one in office [Tom Brenner/Reuters]The ban

After promising during his election campaign to proceed with a complete shutdown of Muslims entering the country, Trump signed an executive order in 2017 that barred citizens of several Muslim-majority countries from traveling to the United States, sparking outrage and widespread manifestations.

Amid a series of court challenges, the policy was revised to include a waiver process that allowed candidates stranded under the ban to request an exception. He also added several African countries, including Nigeria, Eritrea and Sudan, for a total of 13 countries. The United States Supreme Court upheld the third iteration of the ban in 2018.

Executive order barred citizens of several Muslim-majority countries from traveling to the United States [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]Immigrant advocates who have denounced Trump’s ban on separating families, denying people to work and study, and preventing some from accessing health care have welcomed the Bidens’ revocation of the policy.

For many of my residents, especially those with family members in Yemen and other countries, they have been separated for years, said Rashida Tlaib, a congresswoman from Michigan, adding that the end of the he ban was long overdue.

I just hope they can come and reunite with their family members quickly, she told Al Jazeera.

U.S. Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib said the end of travel restrictions was long overdue [Lucas Jackson/Reuters]Added difficulties for Yemen

Two weeks into his administration, Biden has already signed nine executive orders to overturn some of Trump’s toughest policies on border security, asylum and family separation. But immigration advocates say it may take time for the humanitarian effects of these policies to subside.

The Muslim ban has been particularly devastating for the residents of Yemen, which has been ravaged by an ongoing civil war since 2014. According to US State Department records, more than 10,000 Yemenis have been barred from entering the United States. United because of the ban.

The fact that there is no US embassy in Yemen, after Washington was closed in 2015 due to the escalation of the conflict, adds to the difficulty.

Yemenis who wish to apply for a US visa have had to travel to Djibouti to access US consular services. Many have been forced to take a treacherous boat ride to reach the northeastern African country as fighting has left the airport inaccessible. Thousands of Yemenis still live in Djibouti in precarious conditions pending the results of their US visa application.

Many Yemenis were in Djibouti waiting for their U.S. visas to be cleared, even before the ban, said Sirine Shebaya, executive director of the National Immigration Project, a Washington-based immigration rights group.

During this time, the situation in Yemen was very dangerous, she said. The ban forced people to return in extremely dangerous circumstances or left them stranded in third countries where they had no firm status and could not stay safe.

The wreckage of a Yemeni Air Force military transport plane after it was destroyed by an airstrike at the international airport in Sana’a, the capital of Yemen in 2015 [File: Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]Long waits expected

Curtis Morrison, lawyer for al-Dailams, said none of the 5,000 families he represents in court against the ban or helping to seek exemptions, had seen any development in their demands since l bidens order.

Nobody expects a parent to arrive in the United States anytime soon, either.

I have some concerns about how quickly relief will be delivered to these families who have suffered, Morrison told Al Jazeera. I think it will be a year or two before what Trump has done to the immigration system is canceled.

Importantly, he said that many candidates who have been subjected to the ban are still blocked by an order Trump put in place in April that limits the issuance of green cards to protect American jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. Biden has not said if he intends to lift the measure.

In a written statement, a US State Department official said many delays in visa processing were due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has slowed the ability of embassies to process applications.

The department will develop a proposal for people whose immigrant visa applications have been refused and seek to have their application reconsidered, the official told Al Jazeera. But, they added, we don’t expect to be able to safely return to pre-pandemic workload levels until mid-2021 at the earliest.

In a written statement, a US State Department official said many delays in processing visa applications were due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has slowed the ability of embassies to process applications. [File: Andres Kudacki/AP Photo]Hope is slim

Meanwhile, families remain divided while their requests are processed.

Al-Dailam, who previously worked at a steel company in Detroit, is currently unemployed. He says he is constantly worried about the future.

He doesn’t know how he will be able to afford another trip to Djibouti for a meeting at the American embassy there, he has already made the long and expensive trip twice. He also doesn’t know when or if his wife will have a date.

I became optimistic when I heard the news, he said of Bidens’ overturning of the ban. But after the decision, I contacted the embassy but found their response to be the same as before, al-Dailam said.

Hope is therefore slim.

